Lane Kiffin’s son Knox Kiffin backs $2.8 million worth CJ Stroud and $7 million worth Will Anderson as duo walks into 2024 Pro Bowl games

Lane Kiffin's son Knox Kiffin is excited to watch rookies CJ Stroud and Will Anderson of the Houston Texans play the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl games.

Both Stroud and Anderson put up impressive performances to lead the Texans to the playoffs. Unfortunately, their journey came to an end after a 34-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on January 21.

Nevertheless, $2.8 million-worth CJ Stroud and $7 million-worth Will Anderson did not waste any time to make their mark on the NFL landscape. As they prepare for the Pro Bowl games, Lane Kiffin's son took to social media to show his appreciation for the duo.

Knox posted a story on Instagram that showed CJ Stroud and Will Anderson embracing each other. The post was originally shared by the Texans' IG page after both rookies were named for the 2024 Pro Bowl games.

Screenshot of Knox's Instagram story (Credits: Knox Kiffin's Instagram)

Before being drafted by the Houston Texans, CJ Stroud spent three seasons with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

After redshirting his freshman year as a backup to Justin Fields, Stroud was named the starting QB of the Buckeyes in 2021. Stroud spent two seasons as the starting QB and recorded 8,123 passing yards and 85 TD passes.

Meanwhile, Will Anderson spent his collegiate career with the Alabama Crimson Tide. He was named the starting outside linebacker and went on to spend three seasons in Tuscaloosa. Anderson was a key player for Nick Saban's defensive line and was drafted third overall by the Texans in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Lane Kiffin's son to be a future football player

Just like his father, Lane's son, Knox, seemingly shares the same passion for football. Despite being a projected 2028 college football recruit, Knox made an unofficial visit to the Oregon Ducks last season during their game against the USC Trojans.

Lane Kiffin's son met coach Dan Lanning and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi and posed for a photo with them. Kiffin shared a hilarious reaction to the visit on social media:

"Currently losing my 5 (star) QB to @CoachDanLanning & @CoachLup unfortunately son you didn't miss anything yesterday. Good win Ducks"

Only time will tell if Knox Kiffin goes on to make a name for himself in football or pursues another passion.

