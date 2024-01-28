Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, known for his quirky humor, is active on social media. He finished the 2023 season with an 11-2 record (6-2 in the SEC) and a Peach Bowl victory against the Penn State Nittany Lions. As Kiffin prepares for the new season, he has become active on social media, especially on X.

In a recent tweet, he shared a snap of American actress Sydney Sweeney on the The Hot Ones show with host Sean Evans. He applied a meme format going viral, showing Sweeney looking lovingly at the Buc-ee's logo, captioning it:

"My new favorite"

Kiffin visited Buc-ee's for the first time earlier this month and seems to have been smitten by the gas station chain. He even tweeted that his life will now never be the same. And now, his new tweet that seems to be taken from a popular Buc-ee's parody account further solidifies his love for the brand.

Buc-ee's is not just a gas station. It is a candy store and a barbeque shop. Buc-ee's is known to serve some delicious brisket a few yards away from their gas pump. And the Ole Miss HC has fallen in love with the idea behind the gas station chain.

Lane Kiffin posts a motivational message on perseverance

Recently, the Ole Miss HC tweeted his thoughts on perseverance and enlightenment on X. He replied to a tweet by user Drew Maddux on X and spoke about going even when the road ahead gets tougher.

"When you are going through hell don’t stop!!" Kiffin tweeted. "Keep moving you will come out of it and somehow actually appreciate what you went through. Just certainly doesn’t feel like it AT ALL when you are In it. Promise."

Going by Kiffin's words, the Ole Miss Rebels will hopefully find more success in the upcoming 2024 season.

