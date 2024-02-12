$14 million Lane Kiffin can't contain excitement as Ole Miss HC attends Super Bowl showdown in Las Vegas - “LFG!!”

As the Super Bowl weekend descended in Las Vegas, the city's vibrant atmosphere was electrified by the influx of fans, celebrities and sports enthusiasts.

Amidst the whirlwind of excitement, $14 million-worth Lane Kiffin, the coach of Ole Miss, added his fervor to the mix as he eagerly anticipated the epic showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

With a tweet, Kiffin made his presence in Las Vegas resonate with anticipation and enthusiasm:

"LFG!!"

Known for its bright lights and big parties, Las Vegas got ready to make the Bowl event better than ever. Crowds in Las Vegas and San Francisco's Mission District rallied behind the San Francisco 49ers before Super Bowl LVIII.

At popular spots like the Westgate Sports Book and Joey's Tavern, excitement was palpable, with appearances by the 49ers Gold Rush cheerleaders and meet-and-greet sessions with legends like John Taylor and Eric Wright.

Super Bowl showdown: The economic windfall

The Super Bowl isn't just about football; it's also a massive economic boon for Las Vegas. Analysts predict that the event could infuse up to $700 million into the local economy, driven by a surge in gambling and tourism.

Per the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Bowl game could boost Southern Nevada metros a potential gain of $138.6 million.

In his Tuesday report, Curtis Dubay, the Chamber's top economist, underlined the game's importance in energizing the community and bringing a boost to small businesses:

"Big support to small local businesses and their customers. That happens whether consumers are tuning in to root for one of the competing teams, to watch the halftime show, or be a part of the excitement"

The influx of visitors, estimated between 330,000 to 450,000, is expected to generate significant revenue for businesses across the city.

Taylor Swift arrived in Vegas ahead of Super Bowl

Super Bowl LVIII

Global pop superstar Taylor Swift has landed in Las Vegas, set to attend Bowl LVIII to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs, as reported by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Kelce, speaking on the unexpected convergence of Swift's fanbase with football fervor, remarked:

"Taylor has an unbelievable fanbase that follows her and supports her throughout her life. It's been fun to kind of gather the Swifties into Chiefs Kingdom and open them up to the football world and sports world."

Swift traveled from Japan to Los Angeles after her Tokyo Dome shows, landing on Saturday afternoon before jetting off to Vegas for the game. Her visit was worth it, as Kelce and Co. beat the 49ers 25-22 in overtime to win their third Super Bowl in five years.

