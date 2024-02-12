"F*ck Taylor Swift" - UFC world reacts as Travis Kelce's team Kansas City Chiefs wins Super Bowl 2024 beating San Francisco 49ers

With Super Bowl fever taking over, all eyes, including that of the UFC world, were glued to the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers as they put on an exhilarating game earlier this evening.

After a scintillating performance at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Travis Kelce's Chiefs edged out the San Francisco side 25-22. Suffice it to say the high-profile matchup generated tons of social media responses from the MMA world.

Check out a few responses below:

Former UFC women's featherweight title challenger Megan Anderson wrote:

"Chiefs winning the Superbowl on my birthday is a pretty solid present. 🥳🥳"

Expand Tweet

Promotional legend Nate Diaz noted:

"F**k the Chiefs. Niner Gang 💯👊🏼"

Expand Tweet

Former UFC middleweight contender Derek Brunson had this to say:

"CHIEFS WIN! Michael Jordan - Steph Curry - Patrick Mahomes! Them sides are just different. Unreal ! #SuperBowl"

Featherweight Billy Quarantillo wrote:

"If y’all thought the 49ers were gonna beat Taylor swift and Pfizer yall must be new here. 😂"

For context, the Grammy Award winner is dating Chiefs captain Kelce.

Social media sensation Logan Paul noted his excitement, writing:

"PRIME athlete @PatrickMahomes about to win his third Super Bowl today. 🤯"

In a follow-up post, he opined:

"He’s truly the. 🐐"

Former UFC light heavyweight contender Fabio Cherant had this to say:

"F**k Taylor Swift."

Heavyweight contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik wrote:

"What a game. Congratulations Chiefs."

ESPN's Mark Raimondi stated this excitement by noting:

"The Kansas City Chiefs (Taylor’s Version) are #SuperBowl champions."

Mixed martial arts journalist José Youngs wrote:

"Unreal. [Patrick] Mahomes is cold as ice. #SuperBowl"

Screenshots via X

UFC megastar Conor McGregor's loving jibe at Super Bowl

While Conor McGregor lives on the other side of the pond, he is well aware of the significance of the Super Bowl for American fans and made sure to send his regards to this weekend's warring sides.

However, in true McGregor fashion, the Irishman tried to get one up over the entire league in his social media post. He wrote:

"Super Bowl Sunday is one of the biggest sporting days for my friends in the States, second only to the Mac’s return to the octagon this summer! Good luck to the 49ers and the Chiefs. Leave something in Vegas for me."

Expand Tweet

'The Notorious' is expected to make his MMA return against Michael Chandler later this year.