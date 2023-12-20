Travis Kelce breaks silence on Taylor Swift getting booed at Patriots' stadium after singer's viral reaction 

It's no secret that Taylor Swift receives an abundance of attention, no matter where she goes. On Sunday, when Swift was in attendance at Gillette Stadium to support Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs, some fans booed her when she appeared on the video board, sitting alongside her dad, Scott Swift, Brittany Mahomes and friends.

However, according to the tight end, there were an overwhelming number of fans who cheered for Swift. He describes her as 'amazing' because of how many people adore her. On the latest episode of the "New Heights" podcast, the Chiefs tight end discussed the crowd's reaction to Swift's appearance in a recent game.

Travis Kelce: "Oh, man, I'll say this. They showed Taylor at the game and I mean, you don't...you don't see an entire home team fan base go insane for somebody wearing the opposite team's colors. It just shows you how amazing that girl is. They went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen. Yes."

Jason Kelce: "That's pretty awesome."

Travis Kelce: "There might have been a few Brad's and Chad's that were booing, but for the most part, everybody was f****** screaming their tail off. That's awesome. And yeah, I was trying to keep it cool. I was like, 'Don't show your cards. Don't show your cards.'"

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end even admitted that he had to hold back his feelings when he saw and heard the crowd cheering for Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship has increased profits on all aspects of the NFL

Travis Kelce admitted that he was surprised by the response of away fans to Taylor Swift's presence. Swift is a big music star, as evident by her most recent tour, which grossed $1 billion in revenues despite only stopping in North and South America. Moreover, she has positively impacted the NFL.

Not only has Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs jersey become the most sold this season, but all merchandise that relates to Kelce has become a big seller. Kansas City business owners have also seen an increase in sales of Chiefs and Kelce merchandise since Swift has worn different outfits to games.

While some NFL fans are tired of seeing the singer on their broadcast, the "Swift Effect" is only benefiting the game financially. According to a recent Marist poll, 70% of those polled say Swift is having a good impact on the game.