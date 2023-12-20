Taylor Swift's impact has been felt throughout the NFL world since reports of her dating Travis Kelce emerged. Steadily increasing since her first appearance at Arrowhead Stadium with Kelce in September, one cannot deny the hysteria that follows every time Swift makes a move.

Of course, this has also benefitted the NFL and even local stores in Kansas City, boosting their business.

While on the "New Heights" podcast with brother Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce spoke about Swift's impact and how it's tough to ignore what she brings. They discussed the recent Kansas City Chiefs-New England Patriots game at Gillette Stadium and how Swift's star power completely overpowered the crowd.

Travis: "They showed Taylor at the game and I mean, you don't... you don't see an entire home team fan base go insane for somebody wearing the opposite team's colors. It just shows you how amazing that girl is. They went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen."

Jason agreed with Travis Kelce, referring to the entire situation as 'awesome.'

Travis, on his end, tried to play it cool.

"There might have been a few Brad's and Chad's that were booing but for the most part, everybody was f**king screaming their tail off. That's awesome. And yeah, I was trying to keep it cool. I was like, 'Don't show your cards. Don't show your cards.'"

Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce has helped boost local KC businesses

Along with an influx of followers and increased jersey sales for Travis Kelce, Swift's relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs TE has also benefitted local stores. In a report, Business Insider outlined a few accounts by various KC store owners, who reported better earnings since Swift and Kelce linked up.

On such store, Folmsbee, mentioned that people wanted to copy Swift's style, which in turn translated to them buying merch related to Kelce. Another store, RAGUYEN, spoke about how Swifties are inclined to support the man she is dating. Manager Xavier Ross said:

"We've had a lot of Taylor Swift fans who are now new Chiefs fans coming in, and we have Chiefs fans who are now suddenly Taylor Swift fans coming in to buy any and all the shirts that they can get their hands on."

As the NFL season picks up with the playoffs nearing, one can only expect Swift's impact to increase with time.