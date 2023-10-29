Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance helps local Kansas City businesses flourish following $47,800,000 Eras Tour boost: Report

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romance has had a varying effect on multiple aspects of the NFL, be it the Kansas City Chief's social media presence or unwanted attention being diverted to the singer's gameday appearences.

Of course, Swift's popularity has been unmatched for the past decade and more, the pop icon easily one of the most celebrated artists in the world.

As per Business Insider, Swift's popularity also seems to have benefited local businesses in Kansas City. The article listed a few shops in KC, which has seen an influx of business. Westside Storey and Folmsbee were a few stores the report names.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Speaking of the same, Folmsbee added:

"We've seen people kind of trying to copy her style and coming in and finding the best vintage sweatshirt that looks just like hers and wearing those to the games, which is fun".

Sarah Fretwell, retail head of the store Erimish, was delighted at Swift wearing one of their bracelets:

"It's kind of fun seeing which surprise she's going to debut each week".

Expand Tweet

RAGUYEN's manager, Xavier Ross, also detailed the impact it was having on new Chiefs fans. After all, countless Swifties were inclined to support the team Travis Kelce plays for.

"We've had a lot of Taylor Swift fans who are now new Chiefs fans coming in, and we have Chiefs fans who are now suddenly Taylor Swift fans coming in to buy any and all the shirts that they can get their hands on. I've noticed a lot of people will just go, oh yeah, Taylor's boyfriend, and it's like, he has a name — and it's everywhere in our store!"

Furthermore, Insider also revealed that Swift's iconic Eras Tour has reportedly made a direct $47.8 million impact on Kansas City.

Fans question Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance as calculated PR stunt

Swift's initial appearance at Arrowhead Stadium immediately sent the internet into a frenzy. The two of them seemed comfortable around each other, even capturing people's attention on their date night.

However, a few fans ended up labeling their budding relationship as a 'PR stunt.' This included Travis Kelce's outfit, which was soon labeled as promotion for Swift's now-released 1989 (Taylor's Version).

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans saw their linkup as a strategy, possibly to help boost the NFL. While one user referred to this as a publicity stunt, another wrote:

"It does seem like there's a well-thought-out strategy behind this".

Having said that, Swift and Travis Kelce have continued to hang out, including on their romantic date nights in New York City. The relationship, of course, is fairly new. Travis Kelce's mother, Donna, also addressed the same:

"You know, it's fairly new. I don't like to talk about it. It's just one of those things where, obviously everybody saw me. I was in the box with her. And, you know, it's just another thing that's amped up my life."

With the Eras tour starting, one can expect Kelce at a Swift concert soon.