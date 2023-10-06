"It's fairly new" - Travis Kelce's mother Donna clarifies Chiefs TE and Taylor Swift's relationship status

Travis Kelce's mother Donna has become a celebrity all on her own. Cheering from the stands with Taylor Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs games, Donna Kelce has gone viral for her adrenaline-filled moments with the singer.

Of course, Swift's appearance at the games has been thoroughly discussed, with everyone chiming in on the viral matter.

Donna Kelce, always there to cheer on her sons, recently went live via the "TODAY" show to speak on the matter. After all, Swift's involvement with Kelce has brought the spotlight on the Kelce family.

Stating that her first experience of watching a game with Swift was 'okay,' Donna Kelce also spoke about Taylor and Travis Kelce's relationship status. Not confirming or denying, she did state that the situation was new:

"You know, it's fairly new. I don't like to talk about it. It's just one of those things where, obviously everybody saw me. I was in the box with her. And, you know, it's just another thing that's amped up my life."

Of course, considering it is a question about her son's personal life, Donna admitted that she does not like speaking about it.

When asked about her experience with Swift in the box, she added:

"It was okay."

While on the "Got It From My Momma" podcast earlier this week, Donna added:

“I feel like I’m in an alternate universe, because it’s something I’ve never been involved with before."

That being said, neither Travis nor Swift have confirmed their relationship status yet.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are doing their best to keep things private

Despite the limitless attention Travis Kelce's love life is under, the two-time Super Bowl winner has decided to keep this situation private. While on the "New Heights" podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, Travis also spoke about the changes in his life that have taken place:

"I'm noticing a few things. The paparazzi outside my house."

Snapped in Kansas City after the Chiefs win against the Chicago Bears, fans and media have been keenly looking forward to the rumored couple's next outing.

"I know I brought all this attention to me, right? I want to respect both of our lives. She is not into the media as much as I am doing this show every week..."

With Swift fairly removed from day-to-day media interaction unlike Travis Kelce, the tight end is determined to respect both their lives going forward.

Last appearing at MetLife Stadium for their game vs the New York Jets, one can expect Taylor Swift to attend a few more regular season games as the NFL 2023 season picks up.