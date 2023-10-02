"Travis Kelce is her endgame": Viral Taylor Swift-Donna Kelce moment in Jets game has fans laying out future plans for pop star

Despite the short nature of their linkup, fans are already rooting for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Starting from the Kansas Chiefs City TE revealing details of his friendship band rejection, Swift has already become an expected figure at the Chiefs game.

However, Swift and Travis Kelce's mother, Donna, seem to have stolen the spotlight once again. Cheering for the team from the VIP box, mama Kelce and Swift were captured as they embraced.

Happy about the two getting along, fans have already laid down future plans for them.

A few users have already dubbed Donna her mother-in-law, wondering if Kelce is her endgame.

"She’s already like best friends with his mom. I think Travis is her endgame. 🥰," one user wrote.

Others, however, want to wait until Kelce shows up for an Eras Tour concert.

Considering how close Swift has gotten with the family and Travis Kelce's friends, a few theorized that the two must have met earlier.

"yeah no they've been together for MONTHS".

Others, of course, were convinced that Mama Kelce is living her best life, and is the real VIP here. Apart from Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Jeremy Strong were also at the Jets game.

The KC Chiefs won the game against the New York Jets 23-20.

Travis Kelce is determined to keep his relationship with Taylor Swift private

Despite their recent outings and Swift's appearances at Arrowhead Stadium and MetLife Stadium, Travis Kelce wants to continue keeping their relationship private. Aware of the attention on him, Kelce spoke about the recent change while on the New Heights podcast with brother Jason Kelce:

"I'm noticing a few things. The paparazzi outside my house."

The two were even snapped in Kansas City, going around the city in their 'getaway car, a swanky and iconic 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle convertible.

Furthermore, Travis admitted that it was he who brought on the attention to them after he attended the Eras Tour.

"I know I brought all this attention to me, right? I want to respect both of our lives. She is not into the media as much as I am doing this show every week and you know."

As of now, neither Travis nor Swift have confirmed their relationship.