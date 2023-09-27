Travis Kelce addresses viral Taylor Swift images in his 1970 Chevy convertible as paparazzi begin hounding Chiefs star

Taylor Swift's getaway with Travis Kelce after the Kansas City Chiefs win against the Chicago Bears went as viral as the pop singer's appearance at the game. Fans were rifling through the internet for an update, excited to learn more about Kelce and Swift's date night.

Apart from the two leaving together, fans also snapped the two heading about in a swanky and iconic 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle convertible with the roof down. While on the latest episode of the "New Heights" podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, the tight end referred to this Chevy as their "getaway car."

Kelce started by calling Taylor "ballsy" for showing up, even appreciating her time in the Kelce box at the game:

"That was pretty ballsy. I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but good things to say about her, the friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in great light and on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans, of course. It was just impressive.

“To see the slow-motion chest bumps, too see the high-fives with mom, to see how the Chiefs kingdom was excited. It was definitely a game I will remember, that’s sure. Then we just slid off in my getaway car at the end."

The two-time Super Bowl champion admitted to having some fun with the car and speeding limits, appreciating Taylor's company:

"Shoutout for Taylor for coming through and watching me rock the stage.”

Travis Kelce is already noticing paparazzi outside his house after viral Taylor Swift rumor

Hanging out with Taylor Swift, especially after the game ended, certainly warranted some extra attention to be sent Travis Kelce's way.

When Jason asked him about the changes, Travis answered:

"I'm noticing a few things. The paparazzi outside my house."

Though Jason thought it might be random people, Travis confirmed they had professional cameras in their hands.

The brothers spoke about privacy and how he plans on keeping this relationship private. Swift, unlike the NFL star, isn't as regular with media appearances. Admitting that he did bring on the attention to himself, Kelce added:

"I know I brought all this attention to me, right? I want to respect both of our lives. She is not into the media as much as I am doing this show every week and you know."

Furthermore, Travis Kelce did not confirm his relationship status.