Although Travis Kelce is having a great time in his personal life, starting a relationship with superstar singer Taylor Swift, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is enduring a difficult season. His numbers have been down, the Chiefs are sitting at 8-5 and their offense is struggling badly when compared to previous years.

Travis Kelce is a rare sight of a trustworthy weapon for Patrick Mahomes. But on Sunday, against the New England Patriots, the Chiefs tight end had a huge drop in the end zone that cost four points for his team, who needed to kick a field goal after.

A few plays later, including the Chiefs getting the ball back quickly after a Bailey Zappe interception, Kelce was once again doing weird things in the end zone, this time flopping after a small bit of contact from New England Patriots' Myles Bryant. He tried to draw a pass interference call, but it was clear there was no reason for a flag.

NFL fans were amused to see a tight end of Kelce's quality dropping such an easy touchdown, and they knew exactly who to blame: Taylor Swift, who was present in Foxboro watching the game and was filmed calling for a flag on the play:

Travis Kelce: the lonely great receiving weapon for Patrick Mahomes in 2023

This has been a disappointing season for whoever thought the Chiefs could survive with such a young receiving group. It's clear that the plan has failed, but even worse, they ran out of time to fix this mess outside the building with the trade deadline two months ago.

The only player who has been effective as a receiver is not even a wide receiver itself. Travis Kelce leads the team with 896 yards and five touchdowns, but the best wide receiver, Rashee Rice, has just 663 yards and six touchdowns. This isn't nearly good enough for a team that's a Super Bowl contender with Patrick Mahomes under center.

The fact that the team chose not to attack the trade deadline and go for a move for a star wide receiver is biting them late in the season. You need playmakers during the playoffs, and frankly, the Kansas City Chiefs are lacking a lot of plays from their wide receivers.