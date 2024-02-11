What is NKH patch on Chiefs' Super Bowl jersey? Explaining unique tradition behind Kansas City's uniform

The Kansas City Chiefs will square off against the San Francisco 49ers in the all-important Super Bowl 58 on Sunday, Feb. 11. The crunch postseason finale will commence at 6:30 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium.

Ahead of the big game, the Chiefs revealed that they will suit up with their customized jerseys with an NKH patch on the top right side of the uniform.

The NKH patch on the Kansas City jersey is the team's tribute to the late Norma Hunt, who passed away on June 4, 2023. She was the wife of Lamar Hunt, founder of the Chiefs, until his passing on Dec. 13, 2006.

Notably, Norma had attended all 57 Super Bowls since the big game was first played in 1967. Moreover, at the time of her passing, she was also the only woman in the Never Miss a Super Bowl Club.

The Chiefs had worn the jerseys with the NKH patch during the regular season and in all three of their playoff games. They will continue to follow the tradition at the Super Bowl, in Norma's honor.

Norma saw the Chiefs win the Super Bowl three times, including their success last year when Kansas City beat the Philadelphia Eagles at the big game in Glendale, Arizona.

Are the Kansas City Chiefs the home team at Super Bowl 58?

Patrick Mahomes will lead the Chiefs offense at Super Bowl 2024

Although Super Bowl 58 is being played at a neutral venue at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the Kansas City Chiefs are the designated home team at this year's showpiece event. This makes the San Francisco 49ers the road team or away team.

The NFL alternates between picking the home team from each conference at the Super Bowl. In odd-numbered Super Bowls, the NFC representative is marked as the home team, while in even-numbered Super Bowls, the AFC contingent is given the home team tag.

The Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl 58 clash will be broadcast live on CBS and Nickelodeon. Fans without cable access can live stream the postseason finale on Paramount+, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DAZN, Sling TV, FuboTV and Fubo TV.