"LFG!!!! Love the drama": Lane Kiffin turns on Swiftie mode with his reaction to Taylor Swift's new album announcement

Lane Kiffin was intrigued by Taylor Swift's impromptu announcement at the 66th Grammy Awards event. The renowned pop artist confirmed that her new album, "The Tortured Poet's Department," will be released on April 19th.

The Ole Miss Rebels coach reacted after Swift won her 13th Grammy on Sunday night. As she received her award, she shared a secret she had kept for the last two years.

“OK, this is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number,” Swift said.

“So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years,” She added. “Which is that my brand new album comes out April 19. It’s called ‘The Tortured Poets Department.’ I’m going to go and post the cover now backstage.”

Kiffin, who had his eyes on the Grammy's that night, tweeted:

“LFG!!!! Love the drama, [Taylor Swift]”

The school itself also embraced the drama and acknowledged Lane Kiffin's enthusiasm.

“We DO love the drama, @Lane_Kiffin!”, Ole Miss Tweeted.

It's quite a coincidence, as her new album is set to release in the middle of the international leg of her Eras Tour.

Swift's link to the football world gained attention this season as she began dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Lane Kiffin partook in some playful banter with Auburn fans

On Saturday, Kiffin was engaged in some playful banter with Auburn fans on Twitter ahead of their basketball game against the Ole Miss Rebels. He shared a photo of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, the home turf for Ole Miss football, and captioned it:

"What an amazing day to Beat Auburn again." Lane Kiffin tweeted.

However, Tigers fans reacted quickly, emphasizing Auburn football's outstanding 72% all-time win rate versus Ole Miss and the Tigers' recent 23-point victory over Mississippi in college basketball.

As for the game outcome, No. 16 Auburn used a big second half to rally from a first-half deficit and ultimately defeated Mississippi 91-77.

