Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin seeks Patrick Mahomes' attention for son Knox's latest snap inside Chiefs locker room

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin's son, Knox Kiffin, recently got the opportunity to visit the training facility of the Super Bowl LVIII winners, the Kansas City Chiefs. While Kiffin continues practicing and preparing for the upcoming college football season, his son is experiencing what it feels like to be in an NFL team's facility.

Recently, Lane Kiffin took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a picture of his son posing inside the Chiefs' locker room. Knox looked happy and content in the photo while posing with a thumbs-up to commemorate his positive visit to the Chiefs Kingdom. Lane Kiffin took it a step further and tried to grab the attention of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes by tagging him in the tweet.

On his Instagram stories, Even Knox shared glimpses of his visit to the Kansas City Chiefs Training Facility. He posted a video of the indoor practice field where the NFL team trains. In another story, we see Lane Kiffin's son showcasing his basketball skills by scoring a jumper inside the facility.

Knox is expected to follow in his father's footballing footsteps in the near future. While he still has a good few years left before being eligible to play in college, the experiences he's collecting during this journey will prove to be a fundamental asset in the development of his skills and talents as a player and his growth as an individual.

Lane Kiffin hypes up his son's footballing skills

Even though Knox is still in high school, it does not deter his father from hyping his game up on social media. Recently, he shared a tweet on X sharing snaps of his son's high school training as the 15-year-old continues to be an interesting prospect for the future.

Despite being in high school, Knox has already received the vote of confidence from former Oregon QB Bo Nix, who suggested the Ole Miss coach consider training his son in the Ole Miss facility. It will be interesting to see if Knox can go on to live up to the expectations set upon him at such an early level.

