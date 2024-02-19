“He will thrive in this role” - Popular CFB analyst Rece Davis drops verdict on $70 million worth Nick Saban’s addition to College GameDay

Nick Saban's retirement from coaching after the 2023 college football season sent shockwaves through the sports world, but his next move has been the subject of much speculation.

ESPN recently confirmed that Saban would be joining the crew of College GameDay, marking a significant shift in the dynamics of the popular college football program.

Rece Davis, the college football road show host, addressed Saban's transition to ESPN on an episode of the College GameDay Podcast. He said:

"I don’t have any doubt at all that he will thrive in this role, and I’m looking forward to the new dynamic."

Davis expressed confidence in Saban's ability to provide expert analysis, citing his remarkable speaking skills and football acumen.

"Nick has already shown a remarkable ability to slide into that seat and provide expert analysis. He handles the tapes well. He understands how to speak in headlines because he is a gifted public speaker, and not just to his team."

With Saban's reported $70 million worth (per Marca), Davis emphasized the necessity of continuous improvement.

You cannot stand still, and certainly, if you bring Nick Saban into any mix - whether it be your Ferrari dealership, your Mercedes dealership or your television program - you best not stand still," Davis added.

Davis welcomed the challenge of managing such a powerhouse team, asserting that Saban's presence will undoubtedly elevate College GameDay's stellar lineup.

Nick Saban joins ESPN: College Football icon steps into broadcasting

Following his retirement after 17 seasons with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Nick Saban's new position with ESPN was announced on Wednesday.

He'll mostly be an analyst for ESPN's College GameDay. Saban's knowledge will be put to use on other ESPN shows, like covering the NFL draft and SEC media days.

"I'll do my best to offer additional insights and perspectives to contribute to College GameDay, the ultimate Saturday tradition for college football fans," Saban said (h/t USA Today).

Nick Saban shares impressive coaching records. He's won 201 games at Alabama, matching Vince Dooley for the second-most victories at a single SEC school, right after Bear Bryant.

With his 292-71-1 record, Saban comfortably sits among the top ten in FBS victories and the top dozen in NCAA legends.