ESPN's College GameDay basketball schedule today, February 17: How to watch, location, cast and more explored

On Saturday, the Auburn Tigers will host ESPN's College GameDay covered by State Farm for the third consecutive year and the fourth time in school history. Here are the details you need to know about ESPN's College GameDay basketball schedule today.

Where is College GameDay today?

Auburn hosts Kentucky in an SEC showdown on Saturday, with both teams looking for a boost in the conference standings. The game will tip off at 5 p.m. CT/6 p.m. ET on ESPN from Neville Arena, Auburn, AL.

College GameDay cast today

Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Jessica Sims will provide the commentary for the matchup between the Tigers and Wildcats.

Plus, tune in for the two-hour show with Rece Davis and his team of experts: Jay Bilas, Jay Williams, Seth Greenberg and Andraya Carter.

How entry for College GameDay and re-entry for the Kentucky game will work?

Fans are seen during ESPN's College GameDay show

According to the Auburn Tigers' website, fans can enter the Student Gate at 7 a.m. or the Main Entrance at 7:30 a.m. to watch College GameDay from 9 to 11 a.m. at Neville Arena. Admission is free.

Fans can also catch the Equestrian team against UT Martin at 11 a.m. or the Baseball team against Eastern Kentucky at 1 p.m. Both events are free and at AU Equestrian Center and Plainsman Park.

To see the men's basketball team take on Kentucky at 5 p.m., fans need to enter the main entrance at 3:30 p.m.

Tigers remain undefeated as Wildcats struggle away

Tyrese Samuel #4 of the Florida Gators shoots the ball against Johni Broome #4 of the Auburn Tigers

The No. 13 Tigers are unbeaten at home this season, while the No. 22 Wildcats have been inconsistent on the road. Auburn and Kentucky have the same record of 5-5 in their last 10 games. The Tigers (20-5) and the Wildcats (17-7) are both aiming for a strong finish to the season.

The Wildcats will rely on their probable starters: Dajuan Wagner, Justin Edwards, Antonio Reeves, Tre Mitchell and Ugonna Onyenso.

The Tigers will counter with their likely lineup: Denver Jones, Tre Donaldson, Chris Moore, Jaylin Williams and Johni Broome.

