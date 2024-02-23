"The free copy worth it alone": CFB fans justify EA Sports' $600 offer for College Football 25 players to opt-in

In the last few weeks, EA Sports has revealed more details about its upcoming video game, EA College Football 25.

On Thursday, the developer revealed more information. But this was not about gameplay or features, but the compensation the players who choose to feature in the game will receive.

According to ESPN, players with likenesses represented in College Football 25 will receive $600 and a free copy of the EA Sports-developed title. Additionally, players who are in multiple editions of the game will be paid for each year.

Here is how the college football world reacted to the news.

"The free copy worth it alone," a fan wrote.

College football fans seem split on how much these players get paid for their names to be featured in College Football 25.

Some point out that $600 is not enough in today's economic climate, and they should be paid more, especially when considering that other NIL deals are signed for $100,000.

However, college students have a reputation for not having a lot of money. To gain $600 from saying yes to putting your name into a video game that millions of people will play seems to be a good investment.

College Football 25: NIL is helping everyone on this occasion

Others say that EA's offer will help every player, especially those without NIL deals. Only some student-athletes can sign agreements with brands, whether due to their position, lack of notoriety, or inability to break through the ranks to become marketable.

Allowing over 11,000 players to have the chance to put their name into the first video game made for college football in 11 years will give those who are ignored by the media the opportunity to become known. This will raise their profile and could translate into them receiving an NIL deal in the future.

While the NIL has its issues, how it has been implemented in College Football 25 benefits everyone. Programs will have their players in the game. Student-athletes will be paid for this, and fans can use their favorite players to live out the fantasy of their team winning the national championship.