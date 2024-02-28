NBA playoffs picture 2024: 5 teams predicted to exit in 1st round ft. Lakers & more

Today we're taking a look at the NBA playoffs picture 2024 now that the NBA season is back in full swing following the All-Star break. With several teams teetering on the brink of postseason contention and others looking to make a strong postseason run, the hot takes have been flying. While some teams have found their rhythm, others have fallen short of expectations.

Teams like the Milwaukee Bucks, who have remained a top three team in the East despite plenty of struggles, are still looking to find their groove. At the same time, there are still many teams that are looking to pull themselves into postseason contention.

With that, let's take a look at the NBA playoffs picture 2024 and look at five teams who could see first-round exits.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA playoffs picture 2024: Five teams that could be eliminated in the first round

NBA playoffs picture 2024, prediction #5: LA Lakers

LeBron James

This one may not come as much of a surprise. The LA Lakers have continued to struggle in the later portion of the season. The team is sitting in 10th place, meaning its odds of the postseason are already slim.

Should the Lakers make it through the play-in tournament, their inconsistency could be problematic. In both offensive and defensive efficiency, the team ranks in the bottom half of the league.

NBA playoffs picture 2024, prediction #4: Golden State Warriors

Klay Thompson

The Golden State Warriors have struggled this season. Although they've managed to pull themselves up into ninth place, they remain 2.5 games behind the eighth-place Dallas Mavericks.

With a defense that ranks 18th in efficiency and Klay Thompson looking like a shell of his former self, the team may lack the firepower for a postseason run. Should the Warriors make it through the play-in tournament, it wouldn't be surprising to see them handed a first-round exit.

NBA playoffs picture 2024, prediction #3: Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan

The Chicago Bulls have struggled this season, both with injuries and with their long-term vision. Zach LaVine has missed considerable time, while young two-way standout Patrick Williams now finds himself out for the season.

With Lonzo Ball still sidelined and the team's offensive efficiency ranked 21st, the odds of DeMar DeRozan and Coby White being able to keep the Bulls afloat seem slim. Should they make it through the play-in tournament, a first-round exit wouldn't be shocking.

NBA playoffs picture 2024, prediction #2: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton

While the Pacers started the year strong, they have since struggled, falling to eighth place in the East. On the offensive end, they're the second-best team in the league based on efficiency; however, on defense, they sit in 26th for efficiency.

This inability to get stops on the defensive end will be problematic against the top teams in the East. While Haliburton has been a show-stopper, that may not be enough.

NBA playoffs picture 2024, prediction #1: Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee's Doc Rivers

The Milwaukee Bucks may be on a three-game winning streak, but they're just 5-5 in their last 10. With the team now in third place, one game behind the Cleveland Cavaliers, the rest of its season seems to be hanging in the balance.

Much like the Pacers, the Bucks are one of the league's best offensive teams; however, on the defensive end, they're ranked 17th. Heading into the postseason, they'll need to find more consistency and improve on defense to avoid another first-round exit.