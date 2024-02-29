Deion Sanders gave an important lesson to his Colorado Buffaloes squad about the importance of respect. In a video shared by ‘Well Off Media', the head coach seemed distressed by a toilet paper incident at the practice facility.

Asking the players to respect the support staff in Boulder, he instructed them to not leave toilet papers on toilet seats. Coach Prime showed the team a picture of someone leaving toilet paper on the seat in the Colorado practice facility toilets.

He put a member of his coaching staff on duty to check that it doesn't happen again. He also told the players about the consequences of repeating the same mistake.

“If we catch one piece of toilet paper on the seat and not flushed, everybody gonna come back to the complex and we going to run,” Coach Prime told his squad.

Deion Sanders revealed that it was the Colorado Buffaloes support staff who sent him the picture. The room was certainly silent and the players quickly agreed to the new arrangement.

The head coach told them it was a matter of respect and manners and asked the training complex to be treated as their own home:

“Respect is respect man. Your mom ain't raise you like that. You don't do that at home so why do you do that here? Because this is your house. We good with that?” he added.

Coach Prime has an image of a fatherly figure for his student-athletes and, time and again, has imparted life lessons to them. He is readying them not only for the football field, but also for life.

Johnny Manziel would have loved to play for Deion Sanders

Former Texas A&M and Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel recently gave his verdict on Deion Sanders the coach.

The 2012 Heisman trophy winner said that he, without a doubt, would have loved to play for Coach Prime if he was coming into the collage football scene, more than a decade later than he actually did.

“If I was a college player looking now, I would say Texas A&M is the best school in the country. That's a given. But number two I would play for a guy who is a leader of men, for a guy who carries himself the way Prime does. And without a doubt I would sign my life,” Manziel told Shannon Sharpe on the ‘Club Shay Shay' podcast.

Coach Prime would like to improve the record from his Colorado debut year when the next season rolls in. Will he be able to find the answer?

