"Can you help us win?": Deion Sanders gives Colorado Buffs a reality check as team prepares for first season in Big 12 

During an passionate speech to the Colorado Buffaloes' culture program, Deion Sanders stressed that winning is not enough for the team's upcoming season in the Big 12. "Coach Prime," wants the Buffs to dominate their opponents.

The video, filmed by "Well of Media" on Wednesday, showed Coach Prime entering the presentation hall at 7:28 AM and immediately addressing the team and coaches.

He declared, "We are better at every position than we were," and then followed up with a sobering question:

"[3:25] Can you help us win? That's the determined factor."

Without mincing words Sanders said:

"If you can't help us win, you're not going to be here much longer. If you're part of the problem, not part of the solution, you're not going to be here much longer.”

He went on to say, the team aims for not just victory, but seeks to dominate this season. He lends weight to his words by stating that winning isn't sufficient. He said:

“The whole thing this year is dominating, ain't just winning... we know we going to win, but we want to dominate.”

The message underscores Deion Sanders' high standards for the CU as they prepare to enter the Big 12 conference.

Colorado players ousted from the program by Deion Sanders

Sanders made the difficult decision to release DL Bishop Thomas, a three-star recruit, from the team. According to Buffs Beat, Thomas was let go due to a violation of team rules.

Though there has been no official statement from the university, Marca reported that Thomas was suspended and his status for the upcoming season is still under evaluation by Sanders and his staff.

During his time with the team, Thomas played in nine games and recorded a total of six tackles, including two for a loss of yardage.

Additionally, wide receiver Tar'Varish Dawson has also been dismissed from the program due to a personal matter last week, as reported by Buffs Beat.

