Colorado coach Deion Sanders couldn't believe what he'd seen as his youngest daughter - Shelomi Sanders, surprised him in his office.

In an Instagram reel uploaded by Coach Prime himself, he can be seen shocked by Shelomi's unique hairdo. Before the Colorado women's basketball athlete approached her dad, she said,

"Let's see! I think he's just gonna look at me and want to chokeslam me"

She then enters Coach Prime's office and gives him the camera, asking him to hold it toward his face to capture his reaction.

"I'm gonna show you something and I know you're going to be mad because the last time I did this you were mad," Shelomi said.

Shelomi then turns and shows the buffs HC her blue-colored hair that she got last week with her mom - Pilar Sanders. Worth $50 million, Deion Sanders had a disgusted look on his face on seeing what Shelomi had done and said,

"I'm gonna slap you at the back of your head. Lord I just want to do something to you. Why? Why though? I just want to palm your face right now so hard," an irritated Coach Prime said.

The Instagram reel he posted was captioned,

"My babygirl done made me mad. What do y’all think about @shelomisanders hair? Has she lost her mind? #CoachPrime"

Deion Sanders' ex-wife twins with Shelomi Sanders

In an adorable twinning moment, Pilar Sanders, ex-wife of Coach Prime, and her daughter Shelomi Sanders flaunted their matching hairstyles in an Instagram story.

The duo shared a mirror selfie, with Pilar donning an olive-colored hoodie and Shelomi sporting a navy blue sweatshirt. Shelomi posted the Instagram story, captioning it with excitement:

"Twinnnemmm 🦋."

As revealed in a TikTok video posted on Instagram reels, sporting, the mother and daughter surprised themselves with the impromptu decision by getting their hair colored in shades of blue. Capturing the moment, Pilar expressed her amazement, saying,

"I can't believe we did this."

In the TikTok video, she said, "Look at us. Look at who's back to regular color," recording Shelomi's cute blue hair. Despite the unexpected match, Pilar said,

"This definitely was NOT planned!"

Known for proudly supporting her children in various ways, Pilar frequently shares moments from their lives on her Instagram.

