Colorado coach Deion Sander's last-born daughter and Lady Buffs player Shelomi Sanders recently revealed her gameday ritual on Instagram. It involved checking into a hotel, relaxing and calling her mother, Pilar Sanders.

The reel was a paid partnership with the Marriott Bonvoy which is the official hotel partner of the NCAA.

Deion Sanders supports Shelomi Sanders and the Lady Buffs

The Deion Sanders effect hit the United States like a hurricane during the Colorado Buffaloes football season. Amidst his own fame, Deion made it clear how much he supports his daughter Shelomi Sandere and the Lady Buffs basketball team.

While speaking during his Oregon postgame news conference last year, he praised the women's basketball coach J.R Payne and even offered his assistance in recruitment.

"We have a tremendous head women's basketball coach, which I adore," Sanders said. "And I told her any recruiting help you need, you got me! And they take me up on that and I love it when they bring the young women in that's going to advance their program."

The Lady Buffs coach J.R Payne reciprocated the support that Deion Sanders had shown for the basketball team and acknowledged that the Prime effect was touching her team as well.

"What I love most is that he is messaging the same things that we value: toughness, accountability, hard work, do your job, be the best you can be, so that's what I love most," Payne said.

"100 percent, absolutely," she said. "The people that love not just Coach Prime, but his program, his career, everything that he's done, if those eyes turn toward our program, even just for a minute, or a game, or a season, or whatever, I think that's a really great thing."

Shelomi Sanders acknowledged her father's influence in increasing attention to various Buffs programs.

"It's something, it's crazy. Just the influence and the impact that he has over the whole city of Boulder and even outside of that," Shelomi said.

Colorado guard Jaylyn Sherrod highlighted just how pervasive the Prime effect is among the different Colorado programs.

"[There's] a sense of community right now in terms of the athletic programs and how it is a lot of the football success but it is a lot of the other programs that are feeding off of that success as well," Sherrod said.