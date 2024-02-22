Heisman winner Johnny Manziel makes bold statement about playing for $45 million worth Deion Sanders: “I would sign my life”

Johnny Manziel appeared for an interview with Shannon Sharpe when the topic of Deion Sanders came up. The Heisman winner had good things to say about the Colorado Buffaloes head coach, crediting him for recognising his talents. He also dropped a bold statement about playing for Coach Prime in Boulder if the QB was a college player now.

Born in Tyler, Texas, Manziel plied his trade with the Texas A&M Aggies from 2011 to 2013. He had solid three seasons at the program, winning the Heisman in his sophomore year. But things could have been different if he would be starting his NCAA football career in today's age.

Here is what former Texas A&M Aggies QB Johnny Manziel had to say about his relationship with the Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“Me and him being Texas guys, we have had a great relationship for years. And I think, looking back at our relationship, he knew something special in me to the point where he intersected my life at times like, send me a message or show love, things he didn't have to do,” Manziel said on the ‘Club Shay Shay’ podcast.

The former NFL star then went on to reveal that he would have relished the opportunity to play for the $45 million-worth Coach Prime (via Celebrity Net Worth). Johnny Manziel credited that to Sanders being ‘a leader of men’ and said that he would sign his life for him.

“If I was a college player looking now, I would say Texas A&M is the best school in the country. That's a given. But number two I would play for a guy who is a leader of men, for a guy who carries himself the way Prime does. And without a doubt I would sign my life,” Manziel told Sharpe.

Johnny Manziel regrets his disrespect to LeBron James amid Deion Sanders statement

While Johnny Manziel talked highly of Deion Sanders, he regrets disrespecting.another sporting icon. He opened up about his relationship with NBA legend LeBron James during a chat with NFL legend Shannon Sharpe.

“What I did, and the way I carried myself in the way that I was in my time during Cleveland was pure and blatant disrespect to them for giving me everything that I could have ever needed to be successful." ... "I haven't completely truly got over yet, you know how I let them down,” Manziel said about James and Drake.

Expand Tweet

Do you think Johnny Manziel would have been on a different trajectory of he played for Sanders? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Also read: WATCH: $50 million worth Coach Prime once became boxing coach for sons Shedeur and Deion Sanders Jr. amid hilarious matchup