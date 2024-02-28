Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is no stranger to being in the spotlight. But things went a little out of hand when stand-up comedian Mike Epps called out the former Dallas Cowboys star in public.

During his latest Netflix special titled 'Ready to Sell Out,' Epps joked about Sanders’ noticeable limp, a result of multiple foot surgeries Coach Prime underwent over the last few years.

But that didn't stop Epps from taking friendly jibes at Sanders' toe amputation in front of the crowd.

"He came all the way from an HBCU man. You know, winning them games, Lil Wayne, everyone coming out. That's a beautiful celebration, man.

"Man, but he just ain't the same 'Prime,' you know... He can't even do his dance right no more," Epps said.

Here's the clip of Epps trolling Coach Prime:

Epps' comments grabbed the attention of the sports world on social media and it eventually reached Sanders, who responded on Instagram with a mix of surprise and amusement. Despite being the butt of the joke, Sanders took it in stride, remarking:

"That’s messed up, and I thought @therealmikeepps was my Dawg! My brother, this is hilarious. Please continue to be you."

Before targeting Deion Sanders, Mike Epps went after Shannon Sharpe

Earlier this year, Epps was embroiled in a brief feud with former NFL star Shannon Sharpe after calling out the Pro Football Hall of Famer’s sexuality in public.

Epps joked that he’d been approached by the former Denver Broncos star to appear on Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast and indicated that Sharpe is gay in a viral clip. Sharpe expressed his concerns about the comments and after a lot of back and forth, the duo their online feud heading into NBA All-Star Weekend. After a lot of back and forth on social media, it's all good between Epps and Sharpe.

With Epps targeting two football icons and causing a stir on social media as a consequence, it's unlikely that the comedian would go after another sporting figure as part of his roast series on Netflix.