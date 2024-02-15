"ESPN was gonna fire his a**" - Shannon Sharpe quashing beef with Mike Epps has NBA fans befuddled

Former NFL standout Shannon Sharpe and comedian Mike Epps squashed their beef heading into All-Star Weekend. With Sharpe set to serve as one of the coaches for the NBA Celebrity All-Star game, the pair are both in Indianapolis for all the festivities.

The two had been involved in an unexpected back-and-forth. However, it's all good between the two now.

It's unclear how things played out when the two had the chance to speak. However, what can't be denied is the result. After talking things out, Sharpe took to social media, posting a photo of the two together.

"As promised. No video required. No audio required. Just a picture of proof. We are good," Sharpe wrote.

As he indicated in the caption, despite no audio or video of the conversation, the image of the two together shaking hands was all that was needed.

Despite that, fans were quick to react to the situation, with some cracking jokes about the short-lived beef and others wondering what had transpired.

Check out some of the reactions from fans.

Looking at the origins of Mike Epps and Shannon Sharpe's beef

Things began after comedian Katt Williams' explosive interview on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast. In it, Williams took aim at a number of figures in the comedy industry, calling out plenty of other comedians.

Although he didn't mention Mike Epps' name, the interview caught his attention. In response, Epps cracked a joke about the situation during a recent stand-up performance. In it, he cracked a joke about Sharpe's sexuality while alleging that the NFL veteran contacted him for an interview. He was quoted by USA Today:

“Shannon Sharpe called me trying to do an interview. I said, ‘No, Madea. I ain’t doing no interview, so you can sit across from me and look at my balls when I'm sitting down. ... I thought he was going to attack Katt."

In response, Sharpe took aim on a different episode of Club Shay Shay, where he indicated that he wasn't happy with Epps, indicating he contacted him. As Sharpe alleged, it was Epps who slid into his DMs.

“Mention my name again, and I’mma pull the DMs. I won’t let you lie on my name. Say your little jokes, get your little laugh off, have fun; but just don’t lie and say I said something when I didn’t. I’mma tell you what somebody told me one time: What is jokes to you is death to somebody else.”

Sharpe then indicated that the two would take at All-Star weekend, leading to today's post where the NFL vet indicated it was all water under the bridge.

