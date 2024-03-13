“I don't allow myself to have a bad day” - $45M worth Deion Sanders opens up about sturdy mindset that helps him control his life

Former two-sport champion and current Colorado Head Coach Deion Sanders, who is also the author of "Elevate and Dominate: 21 Ways to Win On and Off the Field," discussed the power of mindset during an online conversation with bestselling author ED Mylett.

"I don't allow myself to have a bad day. I could have a bad moment. I could have a bad minute. I could even have bad hour, but never a bad day. I'm not gonna let it get to that point. You know why?"

"'Cause I got the darn remote control of life to me. I could turn me up, I could turn me down, I could add some colors to it. I could do anything I want with this remote control that controls me."

Fans swarmed out to comment on Sanders' IG reel:

Despite facing adversity, Sanders remains steadfast in his commitment to leading by example, drawing from his experiences of overcoming hardships. Having encountered various trials, including loss and deception, Sanders believes he's on a mission to guide young athletes toward a fulfilling life.

Deion Sanders reveals mental health issues leading to suicidal thoughts

The Colorado HC shared a deeply personal story about his struggles with mental health during an interview on "THE ED MYLETT SHOW." Despite his fame and success, Sanders revealed that he battled suicidal thoughts.

During the interview, Sanders spoke about the pressure of maintaining his larger-than-life persona.

“I got lost trying to satisfy you all with the persona and I began to be suicidal. I mean, I'm on the top of the world, several different commercials, and how in the world can I be suicidal? How in the world can I not wanna be here?” said Coach Prime.

He suggested that everyone should value the importance of authenticity, cautioning against idolizing public personas that may not reflect the true essence of an individual.

Despite his material wealth and professional achievements, Sanders confessed to feeling disconnected and unfulfilled. Ultimately, the star coach credited his faith for guiding him through his darkest moments, emphasizing the role of spirituality in overcoming adversity.

