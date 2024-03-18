“Our men are in”,”Congratulation ladies”: $45M worth Deion Sanders gives shoutout to Colorado basketball teams on making March Madness 2024

With Selection Sunday over, Deion Sanders has two great reasons to celebrate along with the Colorado Buffaloes.

Coach Prime, who is worth $45 million, as per celebrity net worth, could not contain his excitement after the program's men's and women's basketball teams made it through this year's March Madness.

Sanders took to social media to congratulate both teams on qualifying for the 2024 NCAA tournament. In his first Instagram story, Coach Prime shared a photo of the program's men's basketball team with the caption:

"Our men are in", while taggin @cubuffsmbb

Coach Prime posted a similar story for the women's team as well. He shared a photo of Colorado's WBB roster and accompanied it with a heartfelt congratulatory message, which read:

"Congratulation ladies", while tagging Colorado women's basketball team

The men's basketball team, who made it to the Pac-12 tournament finals, lost to the Oregon Ducks to lose their automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

Despite the loss, the Buffs' men's basketball team secured the No. 10 seed in the NCAA tournament South Region. They are scheduled to play Boise State in the First Four, with the winner to take on No. 7 Florida.

Meanwhile, the women's basketball team secured the No. 5 seed in the Albany 2 region. After last season's Sweet 16 loss to Iowa, the Buffs' women's team will look for redemption in this year's NCAA tournament, beginning with a showdown against the No. 12 Drake in Manhattan on Friday.

Deion Sanders preaches wisdom to expel negative external energy

With both basketball teams gearing up for a national title, they could learn a thing or two from Coach Prime and his mantras for life.

During a recent appearance on the 'Shay's Universe' podcast, the Colorado HC talked about how external criticism only affects those who are insecure about themselves.

"Well that's called insecurity. If you're insecure, you're gonna care. If you insecure, you gonna check all your comments. That's if you're insecure. If you secure, you don't give a damn."

This philosophy is something the program's basketball teams could use in their NCAA tournament journey.

It could help them block out external factors and focus on the end goal of emerging as national champions. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see how this year's March Madness turns out for the program.

