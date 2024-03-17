"I'm too young to be a daring grandpa": Deion Sanders has proud reaction for daughter Deiondra Sanders' pregnancy news

Deion Sanders, the coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, is busy promoting his new book "Elevate and Dominate.” On a nationwide tour, he recently went on the Kelly Clarkson Show.

While entering the stage with the audience cheering, Sanders was greeted with the news of his daughter Deiondra Sanders’ pregnancy.

Deiondra recently announced that she's expecting her first child. The proud dad made a hilarious statement about it.

“Oh my God, don't tell me that. I'm too young to be a Grandpa,” he joked on the Kelly Clarkson Show.

He expressed his happiness and support for Deiondra and acknowledged her maturity in waiting to start a family.

“But I'm happy, I'm proud of my daughter. She's waited till she's 34 so I'm good with that. I'm happy, I'm excited for her.

"I really am. That's my that's my baby that's my, baby I have two daughters and three sons but that's my baby,” Sanders added.

Despite his paternal pride, Sanders couldn't resist a dash of his signature humor.

Kelly asked Sanders about how he ranks his kids. Sanders jokingly admitted to a ranking system, claiming the only difference between him and other parents is his public pronouncements.

He shared that his daughters are occupying the "fourth and fifth" spots.

“This is never done. Everybody knows. But you don't say it publicly? I just do it publicly.

"My daughters are on the fourth and fifth right now. They’re getting on my last nerve. They’re a problem,” he added.

Deion Sanders aims to extend reach beyond football field

Coach Prime isn't just promoting his new book "Elevate and Dominate" on his city tour, he's using it as a platform to reach people beyond the football field.

Sanders shared how financial gain wasn't his motivation on the show. The Buffaloes coach's true aim is to serve as a "coach" for those who might not have access to such guidance.

“I didn’t do a book because I wanted to make money. I did a book because…..it’s a way to get to people that I wouldn’t normally reach and everyone has a coach,” he said on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“I want to be your Coach on a daily basis and that’s why I comprised this book.”

He used the example of vocal coaches for singers like Kelly Clarkson, demonstrating that mentorship exists across professions.

With the motto "everyone has a coach," Deion Sanders positions his book as a manual filled with winning strategies applicable to everyday challenges.

Will you read his book? Let's know below in the comments section.

