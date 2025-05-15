Denied a P-1A visa, Last-Tear Poa takes legal stand to fight for international athletes’ NIL rights

Last-Tear Poa is taking legal action regarding her visa. The Arizona State transfer was denied a P-1A visa by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services and is now involved in a lawsuit. Green and Spiegel, a U.S. immigration law firm, posted about the case on Instagram on Thursday.
Poa is represented by Ksenia Maiorova, who specializes in sports visas and won Sports Immigration Lawyer of the Year in 2021. Maiorova's goal in the case is to secure a fair review of Poa's situation and raise awareness of the need for new policies for sports immigration.
Due to the immigration laws in place, international student-athletes face barriers in accessing NIL opportunities. Poa reflected on this issue during an episode of Flau'jae Johnson's "Best of Both Worlds with Flau'jae" podcast, which was posted on YouTube on Dec. 20. Poa explained why she filed a lawsuit.
"I did it because, like my platform, it's not easy to get it (the NIL deals as an international player)," Poa said. "I think it'll be a great opportunity for people behind me that's coming up to earn the money they worked hard for."
Green and Spiegel highlighted the importance of Poa's case in its Instagram caption.
"The outcome could influence how international athletes are treated in the evolving college sports landscape," part of the caption read.
Poa and Maiorova will aim to allow the collegiate star to benefit from NIL the same way that students born in the United States do.
Last-Tear Poa to transfer to Arizona State
In April, Last-Tear Poa announced that she was leaving LSU after three seasons. The Australian native spent the first two years of her college career at Northwest Florida State and has one more season of eligibility remaining due to a new NCAA ruling that offers extra eligibility to former junior college players.
"God opened this door for me and I’ve been blessed with the opportunity to extend my college journey with another year of eligibility. After much reflection, I’ve made the decision to enter the transfer portal. Geaux Tigers, Forever 13🐯," Poa captioned on April 3.
On April 20, Poa announced that she will spend her final year at Arizona State. Last season at LSU, the guard averaged 2.0 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. She appeared in 30 matchups but saw her minutes decrease from 20.1 per game the previous season to 12.9 in 2024-25.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here