Despite A’ja Wilson, Aaliyah Boston and Kamilla Cardoso’s success, Dawn Staley attracts most attention for South Carolina, NCAA analyst explains

Dawn Staley, coach of South Carolina's women's basketball team, is rewriting history and becoming one of the most celebrated coaches ever. She recently signed a record-breaking contract extension with the program and became the NCAA women's basketball's highest-paid coach.

In his latest YouTube video, NCAA analyst Robin Lundberg explained what sets her apart.

He emphasized that while South Carolina has produced great players like A'ja Wilson, Aaliyah Boston and Kamilla Cardoso, Staley remains the heart of the program.

"When it comes to South Carolina, it's Dawn Staley. She's that face of that program," Lundberg said (01:00).

"I mean they've had the players even come through. A'ja Wilson came through. Aaliyah Boston came through. Kamilla Cardoso came through and Dawn Staley remains, I think, the one who attracts the most attention," he added.

Lundberg also says that her charisma and leadership have made her not just a coach but an icon in women's basketball.

Dawn Staley's contract is worth a staggering $25.25 million, including an annual $4 million base salary. Apart from that, she has also received a signing bonus of $500,000 and a $250,000 yearly increase.

While male coaches in men's basketball often command higher salaries, Staley's contract has made her a trailblazer in bridging the gap in gender pay disparities in college basketball. Her new contract signals a shift and has reflected her contribution to the game and South Carolina's program.

Her contribution to the growing recognition of women's sports has been noteworthy. Under her leadership since 2008, South Carolina has reached six of the last nine Final Fours and bagged three national titles. She has converted the program into a powerhouse by also becoming an undefeated champion in 2024.

Even in the 2024-25 season, Staley's South Carolina is doing wonders. They are sitting in the first position in the SEC with an overall record of 18-1. In their latest match against Oklahoma, they convincingly defeated the program with a scoreline of 101-60.

Dawn Staley's new contract includes unique NBA/WNBA exit clause

NCAA Women's Basketball: Oklahoma at South Carolina - Source: Imagn

Staley's contract extension with the program has a groundbreaking exit clause. It will allow her to leave for an NBA or WNBA coaching job without paying the remaining contract balance.

The $25.5 million deal is valid through to 2029-30 and makes her the highest-paid coach in women's basketball history. The contract also reflects her growing stature in basketball while she looks to bag yet another national title with the Gamecocks.

