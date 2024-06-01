“Diabolical” “wild” — Fans left debating over popular college hoops analyst’s 2024-25 Power 36 rankings following the NBA Draft withdrawal deadline

With the 2024 NBA Draft less than a month away, the deadline for withdrawal is over. The players have decided whether to return to college or stay in the draft.

NCAA correspondent Andy Katz, who has worked at ESPN for 18 years as a college basketball reporter, host, and anchor shared his power rankings for the 2024-25 season.

His rankings sparked a debate among college hoops fans in the comment section. Katz put Alabama, Kansas, Gonzaga, Houston, and UConn — in that order — as his top five in Power 36 rankings. Also, Purdue led the Big Ten teams at No. 10. There were a few other Big 10 teams in Katz's rankings, including Ohio State (14), UCLA (18), Rutgers (19), Illinois (27), Oregon (29), and Michigan State (30).

Fans had a lot to say about the rankings, and almost all of them disagreed with Katz.

Fans left debating over popular college hoops analyst’s 2024-25 Power 36 rankings following the NBA draft withdrawal deadline (Credit — Instagram: @therealandykatz)

One fan was not happy about the Kansas Jayhawks not being at the No. 1 position:

"Kansas not being one is diabolical."

Another fan sensed that Katz favored teams with big players:

"I see no B1G favoritism at all, Rutgers over Arizona?"

One fan was extremely disappointed by Katz's Power 36 rankings and made that known:

"Yeah this dude has absolutely no idea what he's talking."

Another fan was shocked not to see the BYU Cougars on the list:

"No BYU is wild."

An Alabama Crimson Tide fan was shocked seeing his team at the No. 1 spot:

"As a die hard Bama fan, no chance in hell we're number 1."

Florida was ranked at the 17th spot, and one fan was not happy about it:

"Bro Florida is a top 5 next year wym."

Is Alabama the best team in the NCAA after the NBA Draft withdrawal deadline?

According to Andy Katz, the Alabama Crimson Tide holds the pole position in the Power 36 rankings. Head Coach Nate Oats could get this team back to the Final Four after Mark Sears and Jarin Stevenson withdrew from the NBA Draft.

Grant Nelson, Mo Dioubate, and Latrell Wrightsell Jr. — as well as the impact transfers Houston Mallette, Chris Youngblood, Aden Holloway, and Cliff Omoruyi — means that the squad has enough depth and is loaded for a national title run.