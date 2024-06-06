“Diana Taurasi said it best”: UConn HC Geno Auriemma supports former Huskies’ “rude awakening” remarks about Caitlin Clark 

Caitlin Clark had the college basketball world at her feet over the last few years. But she's been struggling now that she's in the WNBA.

Meanwhile, many people, including UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma, have chimed in with their opinions on why the transition has been rocky.

"Diana said it best (on "SportsCenter" during the Final Four): This kid's in for a rude awakening," Auriemma said on "The Dan Patrick Show" on Thursday.

"And they all jumped over her. But they didn't read the whole thing that she said. ... You know, (former UConn star) Diana Taurasi was right. This kid's on the wrong team. She's got the wrong skill set to handle the physicality of that league."

Trending

Caitlin Clark has played 11 games for the Indiana Fever (2-9), averaging 15.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. She's known for her scoring, having set the college basketball all-time scoring mark for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

However, in numerous other categories, Clark has struggled. She has committed 5.4 turnovers a game and is making only 35.7% of her shots, including 29.7% from the 3-point line. In contrast, while at Iowa, made 46.2% of her shots and 37.7% from 3-point range.

Despite Caitlin Clark's struggles, she is one of Indiana's better players. So, the team itself may be holding her back from achieving the success many think she will have in the WNBA one day.

Geno Auriemma responds to the fallout from the Caitlin Clark foul incident

Geno Auriemma also talked about the fallout from an incident involving Caitlin Clark on Saturday, when Chennedy Carter knocked her down in a flagrant-1 foul.

On Wednesday, the Sky traveled to Washington, D.C., and were confronted with a man with a camera, who was reportedly trying to get to Carter at the team hotel.

"For these people that are waiting outside the bus for the Chicago Sky team," Auriemma said. "Why don't we become a third world soccer country that when a soccer player gives up their own goal at the World Cup, you're waiting for him in a bar to shoot them? Like, what the hell are we doing here?"

The incident may have been a negative effect of the work that Clark and Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese did for women's basketball in the past two seasons.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback