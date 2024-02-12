Did Caitlin Clark break the NCAA all-time scoring record? Exploring Iowa guard's sensational performance against Nebraska

After four astonishing seasons, Iowa guard Caitlin Clark spent Sunday honing in on Kelsey Plum's all-time scoring record. Plum amassed 3,527 points at Washington, setting a new record in 2017. But Clark, trailing Plum by just 38 points heading into the game against Nebraska, made a significant run Sunday afternoon.

With 31 points entering the fourth quarter, she looked in good shape to beat the record.

Did Caitlin Clark break the NCAA all-time scoring record?

Iowa star Caitlin Clark took a run at history on Sunday, challenging Kelsey Plum's career scoring record.

No, Caitlin Clark did not break the all-time scoring record on Sunday at Nebraska.

Held scoreless in the fourth quarter, Clark managed 31 points, ten assists, eight rebounds and four steals. But she did finish the game seven points behind Plum. Nebraska rallied to beat a distracted Iowa team 82-79, as the No. 2 Hawkeyes fell to 22-3 on the season.

That said, Clark is now all but guaranteed to crack the scoring record on Tuesday at home against Michigan.

Caitlin Clark's chase at history

With Clark all but certain to be a four-time All-American, her dazzling career comes into focus. As a freshman, Clark scored 26.6 points per game, tops not only the Big Ten but also the nation. Even in her first season, Clark also led the sport in assists, 3-point makes and free throws made.

With nowhere to go but up, Clark's 2021-22 season continued along the same lines. She again led the nation in scoring, averaging 27.0 points per game. She led the Big Ten in assists and even reached eighth in the conference in rebounds. Clark finished the season with 1,662 points, just outside Iowa's career top-10 scoring list.

In 2022-23, Clark led the Hawkeyes to the NCAA title game. She scored 27.8 points per game, setting an Iowa record with 1,055 points in the season. She again led the sport in assists and 3-point baskets. Clark finished the season second in Iowa's scoring history and in the top 30 of women's basketball career mark.

Unbelievably, Clark has improved her production yet again this season. She entered Sunday scoring at a pace of 32.2 points per game. She also amassed her 1,000th career assist on Sunday, making her just the third women's basketball player to reach that total. Iowa is second in the nation (although Sunday's loss could hurt), and the only accolade Clark hasn't nabbed is an NCAA title.

