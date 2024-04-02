Did Holly Rowe play basketball? Exploring the ESPN reporter's playing career

Seasoned sports reporter Holly Rowe has harbored a lifelong enthusiasm for athletics. Born on Jun. 16, 1966, she graduated from Woods Cross High School in Utah in 1984.

The answer is no. Holly Rowe has covered basketball only as a reporter but has never graced the court as a player.

Iowa's basketball star Caitlin Clark led her team to the Final Four by scoring 41 points in a 94-87 win against the defending champions, LSU. Throughout the game, Rowe and ESPN's broadcast crew delivered exceptional commentary.

Rowe is recognized for her role as a sideline reporter on ESPN's coverage of Saturday-night college football, women's college basketball, the WNBA, the Women's College World Series and the NCAA Division I women's volleyball tournament.

Rowe covered a wide range of sports for ESPN throughout her 20-year stint, including college football, men's and women's college basketball, softball, volleyball, gymnastics, swimming, track and field, the Little League World Series, and the NBA and WNBA.

ESPN’s Holly Rowe revealed the connection between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark

During the Elite Eight battle between the Iowa Hawkeyes and LSU Tigers in Albany on Monday night, Rowe exposed the genuine dynamics of the connection between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark. According to Rowe, Reese clarified that she and Clark do not hate each other.

“She (Angel Reese) and Caitlin Clark do not hate each other,” Rowe said. “They've actually supported each other from afar."

Angel tweeted when Caitlin broke the all-time scoring record. Caitlin had previously praised Angel, but when they compete against each other, they become two fiercely passionate opponents with a lot at stake.

Earlier in March, ESPN’s Rowe was assigned as Clark's beat reporter during the women’s NCAA Tournament.

Per Sara Gaiero, ESPN's vice president of production, the level of coverage given to Clark was warranted and necessary, as it was not something they had done for the previous first and second rounds for a specific player.

