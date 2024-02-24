"How about including some women": EA Sports draws flak online following lack of female reporters in college football 25's broadcasting team 

The media personalities that will be featured in EA Sports College Football 25 have been announced.

Joining the impressive roster of all of the programs that play Division I football, will be a team made up of most of the hosts and analysts from ESPN's College Game Day.

Kirk Herbstreit, Chris Fowler, and Rece Howard will be joined by Desmond Howard, David Pollack, Kevin Connors, and Jesse Palmer.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

However, there is a notable absence of any women in this line-up, something that sideline reporter Holly Rowe has noticed.

“How about including some women @EASPORTS 30 years on the college football sidelines”

Expand Tweet

Holly Rowe has 30 years of experience being a sideline reporter for both college football and college basketball as well as being a color commentator for the Utah Jazz.

If EA Sports were going to put a female sideline reporter into the game, it is likely that they were going to pick Rowe.

The lack of Rowe is even more surprising when the names of those who did make it into the game are seen. All of them work in some way for ESPN and their college football broadcasting. Rowe also does this, being the lead sideline reporter for ESPN's Saturday night college football game.

This absence may affect the game's immersion and authentic game experience, as a sideline reporter is a key element of any broadcast, providing the viewer with insights gained directly from the coach.

If College Football 25 is going to have an “ESPN feel” to its experience, they need their lead sideline reporter, Holly Rowe, to feature.

But, it is not just a female sideline reporter that is missing from the game.

Who will be on the cover of EA Sports College Football? Exploring top athletes who can be face of the returning blockbuster ft Quinn Ewers

The absence of Pat McAfee, Lee Corso, and Molly McGrath

It is a given that EA Sports cannot put every commentator, sideline reporter, or analyst into the game, but there are notable omissions in the ones that they did decide to put into the game.

Apart from Holly Rowe, EA Sports could have Molly McGrath in the game. Like Rowe, McGrath is another talented female sideline reporter, who normally works with Rowe for the bigger games broadcast by ESPN.

But, away from the sidelines, there are two names that are missing. The game will feature most of the College Game Day team, but there will be no appearances by Pat McAfee, the former NFL player turned media personality, and Lee Corso.

The omission of the latter could be the most controversial. Corso is associated with College Game Day and is most known for his headgear pick. Additionally, Corso has experience in previous college football video games, where he did his headgear pick before every game played.

EA College Football 25: Predicting top 5 players part of the game ft Texas' Quinn Ewers