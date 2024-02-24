EA College Football 25: Predicting top 5 players part of the game ft Texas' Quinn Ewers

EA College Football 25 marks the return of the college video game after an 11-year absence. With the new game featuring the names and likenesses of most players in Division I college football, there will be plenty of stars that gamers can look forward to using in the EA Sports-developed title.

With all 134 FBS teams featured in the game, there are many teams and student-athletes to choose from. This list will look at the potential top five players featured as part of EA's return to the college football scene.

Top 5 players part of EA College Football 25

#5. Caleb Down, Safety, Ohio State

Texas vs. Alabama

For gamers looking for an elite safety, Ohio State defensive back Caleb Downs is the player for you. An athletic and big hitter, Downs is one of the top all-around safeties in the nation. His overall rating should be in the mid-90s in EA College Football 25.

Downs can also be used as a speedy punt returner. He returned four punts last season for Alabama, bringing one back for a touchdown. Frequent hit stick users and user ball-hawks will enjoy thoroughly playing with Downs in the new game.

#4. Harold Perkins, Linebacker, LSU

Ole Miss vs. LSU

LSU Tigers sophomore linebacker Harold Perkins is fresh off a 75-total tackle season in 13 games last year. He has 13 total career sacks in two seasons and will be a force off the edge in EA College Football 25. For good reason, he should be expected to be the highest-rated linebacker in the game.

Harold's speed and coverage ability over the middle of the field will feel like a cheat code for players who user-control linebackers. Perkins possesses the game-changing ability that could be needed for an LSU team that will lose Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers to the NFL draft.

#3. Quinn Ewers, Quarterback, Texas

Allstate Sugar Bowl - Texas vs. Washington

With college quarterbacks such as Caleb Williams, Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix, Drake Maye and Jaden Daniels leaving for the NFL draft, the door is open for Quinn Ewers to take over as the best quarterback in college football.

Ewers finished with 3,479 yards and 22 touchdowns last season for the Texas Longhorns, leading them to the College Football Playoff. Ewers' deadeye accuracy and big-play gunslinging ability should see him rated in the 90s and the top quarterback in EA College Football 25.

#2. Ollie Gordon, Running Back, Oklahoma State

BYU v s.Oklahoma State

Ollie Gordon, 2023 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and NCAA's leading rusher last season, is returning for his junior year at Oklahoma State. If gamers want to put a ton of yardage and points on the board, ensure Ollie Gordon is your tailback in EA College Football 25.

Gordon ran for an NCAA-best 1,732 yards last season with a 6.1 yards per carry average. He will also give users a solid pass-catching out of the backfield, as he finished the 2023 season with 330 receiving yards. Gordon's speed, power and tackle-breaking ability will likely lead to a near-99 overall rating.

#1. Travis Hunter, Corner/Wide Receiver, Colorado

Colorado vs. TCU

Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter is an athletic football player who can play equally well on both sides of the ball. He put up 721 yards receiving, five touchdowns and three interceptions during his first season in Boulder.

Hunter's ability to play offense and defense with his dynamically unique skillset should earn him one of the top overall ratings in EA College Football 25.

Although it looks like coaches' likeness will not be in the game at launch, playing with Deion Sanders' squad will be an enjoyable time for users looking for an electric team to use.

