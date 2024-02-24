Fact check: Is College Football 25 on PS5? All we know about the blockbuster game's platform compatibility

We do not know many details surrounding the new EA Sports College Football 25 video game, but there has been some information available.

People have been figuring out what systems the game will be available on, and it seems that they are going the way other games have not.

EA Sports College Football 25 is going to be released for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. It appears that there will be no previous generation of game systems that will support this game.

That's something gaming developers have tried to avoid to reach a wider population. However, with the next generation of consoles looking to get a new spike of purchases, it could help get some more consoles sold.

While there's no other major news that has come out. it's expected that more information surrounding EA Sports College Football 25 will be available in May,

Nevertheless, fans are speculating what could be part of the game. Anywhere from a Madden Ultimate Team-like mode to gameplay features, the wishlist for fans is all across the board.

What other details do we know about EA Sports College Football 25?

While details are few and far between, there are some details that have been announced already.

One is that all 134 FBS teams are going to be included in the game, but it looks like FCS teams will not feature. We also know the compensation and some players who will be included in the game.

Players who allow the game to include their name, image and likeness are going to receive $600 and a free copy of the game.

While we do not know every single player who will be included in the game, On3's Pete Nakos has done a great job of compiling all the names that we do know so far.

These are not the only players in the game with their likeness but the ones who have been confirmed as well.

We also know the broadcasting team for the game. Both members of ESPN's primary booth for college football, Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler, will be in the game.

Additionally, we will see Jesse Palmer, David Pollack, Rece Davis and Kevin Connors in the game as well.

