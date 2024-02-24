College football will have its first video game in 11 years when the highly-anticipated EA Sports College Football 25 drops this summer.

More information about the game has been released in the last few days. The most notable is that it will feature all Division I college football programs, and the players will be paid to allow their names to be included in the EA-developed title. This has raised the question of which player would be on the game's cover.

Here are five potential cover athletes for EA Sports College Football 25.

5 potential cover athletes for EA Sports College Football 25

#1. Quinn Ewers (Texas QB)

Quinn Ewers has brought the Texas Longhorns programs back into the national spotlight, with the quarterback being one of the top players last season who has not declared for the NFL draft this year.

Ewers threw for 3,479 yards as he led the Longhorns to their first appearance in the College Football Playoff. He is set to build on his success this year, and having him as the face of the EA Sports College Football video game will be another way to show the college football world that Texas is back.

#2. Shedeur Sanders (Colorado QB)

One of college football's emerging stars, the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback has become an incredibly well-known player over the last season. Shedeur Sanders' 2023 season was strong, throwing over 3,000 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Sanders will look to have a strong 2024 season, and putting him on the cover of the video game will reflect his on-field performances and his strong personality off it.

#3. Donovan Edwards (Michigan RB)

Michigan Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards stood out in the national championship game against the Washington Huskies. After a strong season, Edwards scored two long touchdowns from more than 40 yards from the endzone to help the Wolverines gain an early advantage in the title game.

Due to his memorable performance on the biggest stage in college football, Edwards could be rewarded with a spot on the game's cover.

#4. Treyvon Henderson (Ohio State RB)

Treyvon Henderson has been the standout part of an Ohio State Buckeyes offense that, apart from Marvin Harrison Jr. (who will not be in the game as he enters the NFL), struggled at times.

In his three years with the Buckeyes, Henderson has recorded 2,613 yards with 31 touchdowns. However, most yards and touchdowns came in his rookie season two years ago.

#5. Jalen Milroe (Alabama QB)

Quarterback Jalen Milroe is one of the remaining Alabama players from last season who have not transferred after the retirement of legendary Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban. His 2023 season was strong, throwing 2,834 yards and 23 touchdowns. He was also a strong rusher, scoring 12 touchdowns.

Milroe has the opportunity to improve these figures in 2024. Putting him on the EA Sports College Football 25's cover will be a way of recognizing his ability and allowing for one of college football's most supported programs to have its quarterback on the cover.

