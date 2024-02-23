What platforms will EA Sports College Football 25 be on? Exploring the availability and compatibility of the game

EA Sports College Football 25, which will be released in 2024, is a video game featuring all 134 Football Bowl Subdivision programs.

The title includes more than 11,000 players from around the country who have permitted EA Sports to use their names, images and likenesses. Each player who has opted in will receive $600 and a free copy of the video game as compensation.

However, FCS schools will not be included in the initial launch of EA Sports College Football 25.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

What platforms will EA Sports College Football 25 be on?

The upcoming EA Sports College Football 25 game will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. It is yet to be confirmed whether EA will release a version for PC.

Expand Tweet

According to reports, Dynasty Mode, Road To Glory and Ultimate Team game modes are all confirmed to be included in the upcoming title.

When is the release of College Football 25 scheduled?

EA Sports has announced that College Football 25 is set to launch in the summer of 2024. A sneak peek trailer was released last week, with a comprehensive unveiling anticipated in May.

Expand Tweet

What engine will College Football 25 run on?

Per CollegeFootball.gg, College Football 25 will be developed using the Frostbite Engine, the same engine used in the Madden NFL franchise.

Which conferences will College Football 25 include?

According to Brobible, the conferences featured in College Football 25 are Big Ten, ACC, PAC-12, SEC, BIG-12, AAC, Mountain West, MAC, Conference USA, Sun Belt, and Independents.

Who are the voices behind College Football 25?

EA Sports has signed a contract with ESPN for its upcoming game, and the company has already begun recording some of the voice work.

Expand Tweet

The list of confirmed announcers and commentators includes ESPN's lead college football team of Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit, "College GameDay" host Rece Davis, studio host Kevin Connors, analysts Jesse Palmer and Desmond Howard, as well as former ESPN analyst David Pollack.

EA Sports VP hails College Football 25 as NIL pioneer

On social media, John Reseburg, the vice president of marketing, communications and partnerships at EA Sports, said that this game is the largest NIL deal ever attempted.

Expand Tweet

OneTeam senior vice president Shelbi Hendricks said that players' involvement in the return of the EA Sports College Football franchise is essential to ensure that they receive their direct benefits.

The partnership between OneTeam, EA Sports College Football 25 and Collegiate Licensing Company focuses on providing authentic representation, emphasizing the crucial role that current players play in shaping the game.

Also Read: "The free copy worth it alone": CFB fans justify EA Sports' $600 offer for College Football 25 players to opt-in