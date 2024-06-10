Did Mike Krzyzewski reject Lakers job offer in 2004? Revisiting when Coach K almost arrived in LA

While Mike Krzyzewski, one of the greatest college basketball coaches of all time, never coached in the NBA, it was not due to lack of interest. There were at least five points in his collegiate career when the legendary coach was offered a vacant coaching position.

The most notable of those job chances came in 2004 when he was offered the opportunity to lead the LA Lakers.

The organization had parted ways with another legendary coach, Phil Jackson, that offseason and was looking to make a splash. The Lakers reportedly offered Coach K a five-year, $40 million contract that included partial ownership of the franchise. While the Blue Devils coach was close with Lakers star Kobe Bryant, he opted to remain at Duke.

Trending

The move wound up paying off for Krzyzewski as he led the program to two more national titles in 2010 and 2015. It also did not hinder the Lakers as Jackson was rehired before the 2005-06 season after just one year away from the franchise. He and Bryant wound up winning another two NBA titles together in 2009 and 2010.

Furthermore, Coach K had the opportunity to coach the superstar after taking over as coach of the United States Olympic team. His first order of business was to recruit Bryant to play in the 2008 Olympics. The two won gold medals together in 2008 and 2012.

The former Duke Blue Devils coach holds the record for most career wins (1,202) and most career NCAA Tournament wins (91). He also holds the record for most Final Four appearances (13), while his five national titles trail only UCLA Bruins icon John Wooden.

Mike Krzyzewski has played a role in the LA Lakers' ongoing coaching search

The LA Lakers remain without a coach since firing Darvin Ham on May 3. Mike Krzyzewski has reportedly played a role in the ongoing coach, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, who wrote:

"Multiple sources briefed on the matter said one person who has become a respected unofficial resource for the Lakers during the process is legendary former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, whose deep knowledge of candidates, such as (JJ) Redick and others, provides a lens into the culture the organization wants and the characteristics of a potential staff around the next head coach."

The organization unsuccessfully attempted to lure Dan Hurley away from the UConn Huskies with the help of Mike Krzyzewski. He coached JJ Redick, who appears to be the top candidate for the position, for four seasons, including the 2006 season when he was named National Player of the Year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback