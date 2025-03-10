"Didn't understand what it means to students": Eric Musselman calls out USC players following 90-63 thrashing vs UCLA

USC coach Eric Musselman didn't hold back after the 90-63 drubbing by UCLA on Saturday night at Pauley Pavilion. Frustrated by his players' lack of understanding of the historic rivalry, Musselman called them out following the Trojans’ regular-season finale.

The Bruins (22-9, 13-7) dominated from start to finish, completing a season sweep over USC (15-16, 7-13). Musselman had voiced concerns before the game on national television, admitting that he wasn’t sure if his players grasped the rivalry’s significance. After the loss, his concerns were confirmed.

“I felt like the rivalry, they didn't understand even in game one, and they certainly didn't understand today what it means to the student body at USC, what it means to boosters and alumni,” Musselman said.

“I mean, I said it before the game on national TV that I didn't know if they understood. I mean, we played the game like we were playing any normal game, and it's not supposed to be a normal game.”

To drive his point home, Musselman compared it to the UNLV-Nevada rivalry, where his former team always brought an elevated level of intensity.

UCLA’s defense overwhelmed USC from the start, forcing 20 turnovers and converting them into 37 points. The Bruins never let the Trojans settle into an offensive rhythm, suffocating them for a full 40 minutes in a statement win.

UCLA dominated Eric Musselman’s USC from start to finish

Eric Musselman during a time out - Source: Imagn

UCLA dominated from start to finish, securing its first season sweep over USC since 2018 and its first under Mick Cronin. Meanwhile, the Eric Musselman’s Trojans wrapped up their regular season with a tough loss but still have postseason hopes alive.

Despite the setback, USC remains in the Big Ten Tournament picture, thanks to Iowa’s loss to Michigan State on Thursday. The Trojans open tournament play on Wednesday as the No. 14 or No. 15 seed, aiming for a deep run.

Looking ahead, USC should field a stronger team next season. However, it will be on Musselman to ensure that progress is meaningful and that performances like Saturday’s loss don’t happen again under his watch.

