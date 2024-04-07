DJ Burns Jr. stats: How did the NC State star perform against Purdue?

In the highly anticipated Final Four matchup between Purdue and NC State, fans witnessed a thrilling matchup where Purdue beat NC State with a scoreline of 63-50. With this win, Purdue has now advanced to the finals of March Madness 2024.

For NC State, all eyes were on their star player, DJ Burns Jr., who wasn't able to deliver the expected performance. Burns played for 27 minutes and could only score 8 points, 1 rebound and 4 assists.

In the first half, DJ Burns Jr. struggled to find his rhythm on the court. It wasn't easy for him to break through Purdue's strong defense. He missed a jumper at 19:11, followed by a subsequent turnover at the 17:02 mark.

Despite his struggles, DJ Burns managed to contribute with a key layup at the 14:14 mark and assisted Lance Jones for a layup at the 19:30 mark. Burns continued to battle as he made another jumper at the 9:14 mark.

In the second half, Burns showcased his offensive skill by converting a layup at the 17:28 mark. At 12:24, he executed a successful jumper. He also drew a foul at the 9:58 mark, followed by a layup at 7:24. Even in the closing minutes, he drew another foul at the 2:52 mark but still failed to secure the victory.

How did the other player perform against Purdue?

In the loss against Purdue, DJ Horne scored a team-high 20 points. His efforts were not enough to lead the team to victory. However, he was not alone on the court.

Other than him, Jaydon Taylor was the one with double-digit points secured for the team. He scored 11 points and made two rebounds. Breon Pass, Michael O-Connell, and Mohamed Diarra scored 4, 3, and 2 points, respectively.

