DJ Horne draft stock: Will the NC State guard make it to the NBA?

As the 2024 NBA draft approaches, the basketball world expects to see its favorite players join the NBA. One such player draft-eligible is NC State Wolfpack's DJ Horne, whose performance record and skills have caught the attention of NBA scouts and enthusiasts.

Horne is averaging 17.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in 26 games this season. Many scouts look out for such scoring stats and versatility. Horne has a field goal percentage of 44.4% and a 3-point field goal percentage of 44.3%.

This article will understand the NC State guard's strengths and weaknesses and determine whether he can make it to the NBA.

DJ Horne's strengths

DJ Horne has mixed skills. Regarding offense, he can make shots and put points on the board. Thanks to his excellent vision and passing abilities, the NC State Wolfpack guard can create opportunities for his fellow players.

Regarding defense, Horne can disrupt passion lanes and take charge. He also possesses leadership qualities, another factor that can be added to his draft profile.

DJ Horne's weaknesses

Standing at 6-feet-1', Horne faces challenges against taller opponents. He also encounters difficulties in painting occasionally.

Therefore, when considering him, consistency is a crucial factor that should be considered. If Horne works on his drawbacks, he can become one of the top picks from the draft.

DJ Horne is putting up attention-seeking performances for the NBA scouts

Virginia vs. NC State

DJ Horne has been catching the attention of the NBA scouts with his exceptional performances. In a game against Pittsburgh, the NC State Wolfpack guard scored 25 points, connecting 9 out of 14 shots with 57% from beyond the arc.

In another match against Georgia Tech, he not only dropped 26 points but also gave five assists. He is one of the prospects NBA scouts should look out for.

DJ Horne's draft projection

DJ Horne is a consistent performer with an impressive skill set, with areas of improvement. He is one to look out for in the upcoming draft. Mock drafts have projected him as a mid-to-late first-round selection.

NBA franchises are thoroughly impressed by Horne's scoring and playmaking skills. NBA scouts and executives will be monitoring his performance in upcoming team matches and the March Madness.

