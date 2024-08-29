"Do I need to get it in writing that Reed is coming back": Reed Sheppard's dad opens up on chat with Kentucky's Mark Pope after coaching hire

When Mark Pope became the Kentucky Wildcats' coach, he knew he would have to start over. Nevertheless, the coach remained optimistic and pursued Reed Sheppard into playing another season. The connection to Sheppard came easy. His father, Jeff Sheppard, was Pope's roommate during his playing days in Lexington.

One of the first things Pope did after securing his new role was connect with his college teammate. Not only did the coach inquire about Reed Sheppard's availability, he claimed to have the guard's inclusion penned down in his contract.

“As soon as he got the job, we connected," Jeff Sheppard told Kentucky Sports Radio. "Matter of fact, I talked to him the night that things started brewing, and he made a great joke. He said, ‘I’m negotiating my contract. Do I need to get it in writing that Reed is coming back or is it just a done deal?'" he added.

From hiring new faces to his coaching staff to filling up the Wildcats' basketball lineup, Mark Pope spearheaded all. While Reed had not vocalized his sentiment to transition to the NBA, the third pick in the 2024 NBA draft gave Pope a chance, allowing him to put forth his vision. However, Sheppard had the rare opportunity to be a lottery pick and decided to enter the big league.

Reed Sheppard was the first American college player to be selected in the draft, as the Houston Rockets offered him a $45.8 million rookie contract.

Reed Sheppard would have played for Mark Pope had it not been for the NBA

Had Sheppard not climbed the mock draft ranks throughout his freshman season, an NBA opportunity might have not knocked on his door. In this case, his father claimed that Reed would have improved his stock while staying in Lexington.

Sheppard would have benefitted drastically from testing the transfer waters, or by following John Calipari to Arkansas. Nevertheless, his father said Sheppard would have played for Kentucky, resulting in a notable addition to Mark Pope's run-and-gun offense.

Regardless, looking back at Sheppard's professional journey in recent months, Jeff believes his son made the right decision.

