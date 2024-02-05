Do Kim Mulkey and Brittney Griner get along? Taking a closer look at LSU HC complicated relationship with Phoenix center

Kim Mulkey and Brittney Griner had a fascinating yet contentious relationship. Mulkey, the head coach at Baylor University, achieved great success while leading the team to three national titles. However, her relationship with Griner, who was a star player on the court, was filled with controversy. Griner, a Black gay woman, was somewhat of an "open secret" during her time at Baylor from 2009 to 2013.

Mulkey outwardly supported Griner, even referring to her as a "human being" during the 2012 NCAA Tournament. However, the atmosphere behind the scenes was less accepting. Allegedly, Griner struggled with her identity.

Do Kim Mulkey and Brittney Griner get along?

Mulkey and Griner's relationship became complicated due to personal views and conflicts. Reportedly, Mulkey lost touch with Griner. They do not get along well, and Mulkey never contacted Griner after her final NCAA game. According to Griner's father.

Griner had claimed that she had to conceal her sexual orientation while she was a player at Baylor University.

"When I was at Baylor, I wasn't fully happy because I couldn't be all the way out," Griner told ESPN.

Queen Egbo and Shakira Austin, former college basketball stars, have voiced criticism against Mulkey for profiting from players like Griner. However, Mulkey didn't directly address the allegations.

Kim Mulkey and Brittney Griner controversy explained

One significant incident was when Griner was detained in a Russian prison for nearly 10 months for allegedly having hashish oil in her luggage. This incident marked a turning point in Mulkey and Griner's relationship. When asked about the detainment, Mulkey responded:

"I don't make public comments" and Mulkey hinted that it was a personal issue.

She did express her desire for Griner's safe return, and mentioned that many people were speaking out on her behalf. Fortunately, Griner made her triumphant return to the WNBA on May 19, 2023 upon her release.

After Griner's returned home, Mulkey made a short statement to ESPN.

“God is good. Prayers are powerful. Brittney is on her way home, where she belongs.”

Still, there were other instances where Mulkey's actions strained their relationship. Mulkey reportedly forced Griner to cover up her tattoos by wearing long-sleeve T-shirts, and she did not allow Griner's jersey number to be retired at Baylor while she was employed there.

Mulkey had a requirement that players must graduate before their jersey could be retired. Griner had not graduated by the time she entered into the WNBA. Although Griner later returned to Baylor and completed her degree in 2019, the damage had already been done.

Is women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey anti-LGBTQ?

Last year, one incident that sparked outrage was Mulkey's choice of attire. She donned a flamboyant pink-feather-adorned suit, which became the subject of jokes on the internet. This suit, coupled with Mulkey's problematic history with the LGBTQ+ community, resulted in her facing scrutiny.

Mulkey's reputation as anti-LGBTQ stems from her controversial statements. In a conversation with Outsports co-founder Cyd Zeigler in 2012, she was asked if she had ever had a gay player on her team.

“Don't ask me that,” Mulkey said. “I don’t ask that. I don’t think it’s anybody’s business. Whoever you are. I don’t care to know that.”

These incidents have raised questions about Kim Mulkey’s clear stance as an anti-LGBTQ women's basketball coach.

