"Do not do this to us please": Fans go berserk as Duke teases potential Cooper Flagg return with thunderous dunk photo

The uncertainty around Cooper Flagg's future has been the biggest talking point in college basketball since the end of the season. The Duke sensation is eligible to enter the NBA draft in June, but he hasn't decided as of now, and the fans are hoping that he returns to Duke for one last dance.

Ad

While there are expectations that the Duke freshman will eventually announce his entry to the NBA draft, some fans are still hoping for a return. Recently, Duke posted a couple of pictures of Flagg on their socials, raising the curiosity among the fans.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking at this post, many fans have already started speculating on Flagg's return to Duke next season. Some fans aren't playing this guessing game, and they want more clarity about his future.

"Do not do this to us please," a passionate supporter wrote.

"Oh yea he's coming back it's over," another user shared.

"What do you think this team starting 5 would be if Coop did comeback?" a curious fan asked.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Stop messing with my feels," a Duke fan reacted.

"He common back," another netizen wrote.

"I know he's not coming back, but it would be nice," a user highlighted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cooper Flagg had a great year for the Duke Blue Devils, and his return would be exceptional for the program. However, the rumours suggest that the youngster may eventually enter the NBA draft where he is the projected to be the No.1 pick.

Cooper Flagg was named the College Basketball Player of the Year for his exploits in the 2024/25 season

Although Cooper Flagg couldn't guide the Blue Devils to the NCAA title, he was undoubtedly the brightest talent in college basketball last season. He is also one of the best freshman in Duke's history.

Ad

Flagg took Duke to the ACC Regular Season title and also won the ACC Tournament. They entered the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 seed team and reached the Final Four before losing out to the finalists Houston Cougars.

Cooper Flagg created history as he was named the ACC Player of the Year and the ACC Rookie of the Year. He joined players like Zion Williamson, Marvin Bagley III, and Jahlil Okafor, who were the only players in conference history to win both awards in a season.

He finished the season with plenty of accolades whilst averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, along with 1.4 steals and blocks per game respectively. Flagg summed up his campaign, shooting 48.1% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atrayo Bhattacharya Atrayo Bhattacharya is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over seven years of experience in the field. He holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has worked for Khel Now, Sportz Interactive, Sports Rush and Newsbytes.



Atrayo follows Football, Cricket, NBA, Tennis, F1 and World Athletics and is a big fan of Bayern Munich and the Boston Celtics. He also supports the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.



On the college scene, the Duke Blue Devils are Atrayo's favorite college team. They have an incredible legacy in the NCAA and Atrayo's favorite player, Jayson Tatum, came out of Duke.



Atrayo has interviewed quite a few international footballers like Roman Weidenfeller, Lothar Matthaus, Jens Lehmann, and Sarpreet Singh other than interviewing several personalities from the Indian Football Ecosystem.



When he is not watching or writing sports, Atrayo is either playing games or binge-watching a new TV series. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here