Does Kim Mulkey earn more than Geno Auriemma and Dawn Staley? Breaking down LSU HC's $32 Million contract

Kim Mulkey, head coach of the LSU Tigers, is the highest-paid coach in Division I women’s basketball, earning $3.26 million this season. Her salary edges out South Carolina’s Dawn Staley and UConn’s Geno Auriemma, who each earn $3.1 million.

Mulkey’s transition from Baylor to LSU in 2021 made her the highest-paid coach in women’s basketball. On the other hand, she has also been a key investment for the Tigers. ESPN analyst Debbie Antonelli described Mulkey’s move as a "return on investment."

Antonelli cited the value Mulkey brought to LSU after winning three national championships at Baylor. LSU athletic director Scott Woodward acknowledged that Mulkey’s hiring was worth the financial commitment.

According to USA TODAY Sports, Mulkey tops the list of 18 Division I women’s basketball coaches earning $1 million or more annually. This figure marks a significant increase from 11 coaches in the 2021-22 season. LSU’s financial reports further highlight the link between strategic spending on coaching and the program’s revenue growth.

State tax differences impact Geno Auriemma and Dawn Staley’s salaries

Although Dawn Staley and Geno Auriemma earn identical annual salaries of $3.1 million, their tax obligations differ. This has significantly affected their net income. Staley benefits from South Carolina’s lower state tax rates as compared to Auriemma in Connecticut.

Staley, who resides in Columbia, South Carolina (zip code 29208), pays a marginal tax rate of 6.5% and an effective tax rate of 6.45%. This results in an estimated state tax payment of $199,916 in 2023. Adding her federal tax of $1,102,208 and FICA tax of $80,982, Staley’s total tax liability amounts to $1,383,106. With no retirement contributions, her take-home salary is approximately $1,716,894.

In contrast, Auriemma, who resides in Manchester, Connecticut (zip code 06040), faces a marginal tax rate of 6.99% and an effective tax rate of 6.88%. This leads to a state tax payment of $213,290 for 2023, higher than Staley’s. Combined with federal and FICA taxes, Auriemma’s total tax burden is $1,396,480, leaving him with an estimated take-home salary of $1,703,520 under the same assumptions.

South Carolina’s phased reductions in state income tax rates have further worked in Staley’s favor. As it enables her to retain more of her salary compared to Auriemma.

While Staley and Auriemma earn the same salary, their coaching accomplishments differ significantly. Auriemma is widely regarded as the most successful active coach in women’s college basketball. He has a record unmatched by most, while Staley has achieved three NCAA Division I tournament titles. She is not ranked among the top 25 most-winning coaches in the sport.

