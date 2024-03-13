"Doesn't pop off the page like Caitlin Clark": Former Duke guard Jay Williams subtly roasts "disappointing" men's college basketball

Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes won the Big Ten Championship, and they look forward to March Madness.

However, there has been a sudden shift in people watching women's college basketball more than usual. With players like Clark and Angel Reese, women's college basketball popularity has been skyrocketing.

Former Duke guard Jay Williams was a part of the Gojo and Golic podcast, where he said that he looks forward to watching Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese. He also mentioned that the women's game is more advanced than the men's game.

"Women's game first off, I think is more advanced than the men's game which I think is extremely disappointing," Williams said. "I would love to watch the four quarters, I would love to go to timeouts where you can advance the ball. The game is so much better from visual perspective."

"I can talk about Zach Edey all day long but Zach Edey doesn't pop off the page like Caitlin Clark does," he added. "We had Larry Bird vs Magic John and now we have Angel Reese vs Caitlin Clark and people lean into that."

Expand Tweet

Also Read: IN PHOTOS: $3.1M NIL-valued Caitlin Clark shares glorious Big Ten championship moments ahead of 2024 March Madness

Caitlin Clark to drive WNBA ratings after $39 million deal expires

According to FOX Sports, Iowa's match against Ohio State drew 3.39 million viewers.

At one point in time, the viewership hit 4.42 million, the highest in 25 years. Rebecca Lobo, a basketball analyst, said that Caitlin Clark's arrival in the WNBA would serve well in the contract negotiations for a new media deal.

As reported by The Athletic and Forbes, the current $39 million contract with Ion TV expires next year.

The @wnba TV rights deal expires in 2025. It’s massive that Caitlin Clark will play this summer. She will drive the W ratings and league value to broadcast partners in a way no women’s player ever has."

Expand Tweet

We saw former WNBA stars and celebrities like Travis Scott attend Clark's record-breaking game. A similar path could be witnessed when Clark looked at cementing her position in the WNBA.

Clark has already declared for the WNBA Draft, and the Indiana Fever is the most likely destination.

Will the #22 Hawkeyes guard be able to perform on the same level in the WNBA?

Also Read: WATCH: When $3.1 million NIL-valued Clark first announced her arrival in college basketball in 2020

Poll : Do you see Caitlin Clark going as the 1st pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion