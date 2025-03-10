"Don't cry now": College hoops fans troll Dan Hurley following transfer portal comments

After back-to-back national championships in 2023 and 2024, UConn has had a disappointing season. Dan Hurley's Huskies are 22-9 and are unranked after opening the season at No. 3 in the AP Poll.
In an interview with "60 Minutes" on Sunday, Hurley said:
"50% of my roster or more is at least considering going in the portal, if not already knows what school that they're going to."
On Monday, On3 shared Hurley's comments on Instagram
College hoops fans responded to Hurley's claim in the comments. Many trolled the coach for remaining with UConn instead of taking the six-year, $70 million deal offered by the Lakers.
"Don't cry now. You shoulda took that Lakers job. At least you knew yo players would have been UNDER CONTRACT and not already knowing leaving as the season still going on lol," a fan said.
"Should have taken Lakers job, but I'm happy he didn't. JJ is doing great job."
"Bro should've took that Lakers job."
Some fans clowned the UConn coach.
"He's fading he's fading."
"Lakers dodge a bullet?"
"Not so cocky and condescending anymore, huh "coach"?!?"
"Welcome to modern day college basketball buddy."
Despite all the hate, some commenters defended Hurley.
"Y'all wild in the comments for a coach that just won back-to-back."
Dan Hurley's UConn's season
Hopes were high for Hurley's Huskies coming off of back-to-back national championships. UConn was the preseason No. 3 and fluctuated significantly in the rankings early in the season but remained ranked until Week 14.
Week 15 was UConn's first week outside the AP Top 25, and Hurley's team has not re-entered the rankings. Conference play hasn't been kind for the Huskies. They're 14-6 in conference contests and are in third in the Big East standings.
Hurley's squad is the No. 3 seed in the Big East Tournament and will begin its postseason with a quarterfinal appearance on Thursday. Last season, UConn won the conference tournament.
The Huskies are expected to be the No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Hurley's team was a top seed last season and a No. 4 seed when they won the 2023 championship. UConn has been unable to live up to expectations this season, and it seems Hurley may lose many players to the transfer portal.
