“Don't dress like her” - LSU fans celebrating “Dress like Kim Mulkey night” with all-flashy outfits leave college hoops world speechless

The LSU Lady Tigers celebrated their ¨Dress like Kim Mulkey night" during Thursday's victory 92-72 over the Missouri Tigers. The Baton Rogue school encouraged fans to show up with their best flashy coach Mulkey-inspired outfits to the home game at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The LSU coach is known for her flashy jackets made of sequin fabric.

The fans took it in stride, as the bleachers were full of fans who looked ready to attend this year's Mardi Gras in neighboring New Orleans.

The internet was quick to react, with mixed feelings about this newish tradition by the reigning champions of the NCAA:

“Don't dress like her,” a fan posted.

Other fans were far more receptive to the idea of honoring the basketball coach:

Some people made somewhat direct mentions of the recent incident that saw Mulkey almost go to blows with the officials:

Fans were amazed at how accurate the Kim Mulkey costumes were:

Some fans pointed out that, in their opinion, Mulkey wasn't someone worthy of celebration. However, the event saw plenty of fans imitating the coach's attire. This particular outfit seems to have been a fan favorite:

Apparently, the award for making the best Kim Mulkey jacket was another Kim Mulkey jacket.

Kim Mulkey's LSU Lady Tigers win: Another dominating performance by Angel Reese

The Lady Tigers showed that they more than have what it takes to beat the Mizzou Tigers, with them easily outgunning their conference rival. LSU star Angel Reese scored 21 points and had 13 rebounds and four assists, netting herself another impressive performance.

However, Reese wasn't the team's top scorer, with that accolade falling to Aneesah Morrow, who scored 25 points. She was followed by Flau'jae Johnson, who had 24. The Lady Tigers' top assister was Mikayla Williams, who had seven assists.

LSU is currently ranked No. 7 in the nation and continues to be one of the favorites to win the national title. The Tigers will be back on the court on Sunday afternoon when they clash with the Ole Miss Rebels on the road in Oxford, Mississippi.